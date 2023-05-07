Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 0-2 defeat v Arsenal

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost) completely absent amongst the comments.

Instead we have the odd troll / Mackem in the comments desperately looking for some comfort…

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Arsenal fans and the odd Newcastle United supporter also contributing…

‘As an Arsenal fan, I do get embarrassed by Xhaka’s and Jesus’ antics sometimes.

But today… How did Newcastle finish that game 11 men? Constant shoves in the back, elbows, kick after the ball has gone. Good god that ref was pathetic.

Oh and both Pope and Ramsdale are better than Pickford (probably Pope should be Englands No.1)’

‘Oh the irony of Newcastle fans complaining about the time wasting – from a club who have done it consistently all season and whose captain boasted about his players time wasting to get points.

No team should do it but Newcastle are the last club who can throw stones about it.’

‘Football won over thuggery and intimidation today. I’m sure Newcastle will be back stronger and better next season but this shows their quality ain’t quite at that level of the big two this season.’

‘Well said. Those brutes don’t belong in the Champions League.’

‘Newcastle you played your part in a great game. Obviously I’m happy with the result but you’ve had a great year. You’re going to champions league and I feel this was a showing of 2 teams with bright futures and good years to come!’

‘Sensible comment – that was a game of fine margins.’

‘Both teams have performed well beyond what many thought aided by some of the top 6 playing well below their best, top 4 for both and deserved. City still the best by a country mile.’

‘Fair play to Arsenal – well competitive game where first goal was so big and they came out on top.

Showed silk and steel!

Still trying to work out how we drew a blank.

Odegard and Jorginho exceptional

Bruno looked leggy but still a geordie!!’

‘Don’t know what was worse, the time wasting after 3 minutes, the referee or the commentary on Sky.’

‘Not the result Newcastle wanted at this stage of the season, but they are almost certainly safe for a top four place.’

‘Hope not, dirty thugs.’

‘Arsenal should have had 4 sent off for timewasting.’

‘Joelinton , has more poor games than good games , not good enough really.’

‘We’d have won the reverse if not for Newcastle’s time wasting. We give them a bit back and get lumps kicked out of us all game, and their fans will probably tell you we deserve a 20 point deduction and a transfer ban. Double standards from an admittedly very good club with hugely talented players that can dish it but can’t take it.’

‘If Premier league footballers stuck to playing the game instead of trying to cheat the opposition then the game would be better for it.Please will the powers that run the game act on this now please.’

‘Nothing much between the two teams really, if the penalty had stood at the start, then maybe it would have meant a different result. Not sure it was “clear and obvious” that it didn’t hit the defenders arm, looked like a bit of both to me, but I’m biased and not a referee! Funny how in the game at Arsenal the commentators kept saying Newcastle were time wasting, but today it was “game management”.’

‘Unlucky you Geordies, you never got the breaks, nothing against Arsenal normally but the play acting, and time wasting, really, you’ve had a great season, keep it going and claim that champions league place you deserve, Saints fan.’

‘I’m a neutral who wanted Arsenal to win today, as there has been a lot to admire about their football this season.

However they’ve got to cut out the excessive time wasting and rolling around pretending to be injured all the time, it’s very off-putting, anti-football and dreadful to watch.’

‘As a neutral I still struggle to believe Southgate thinks pickford is a better goalie than the two world class keepers on display today.’

‘Like playing street football when you go to Newcastle!’

‘Newcastle about to do a Leicester by finishing fifth in a 4-horse race! Sunderland are guaranteed six points in the prem next season in the derby with Newcastle. Well played Arsenal.’

‘Great character shown by Arsenal to keep their hopes alive, Newcastle had a great season and have been good to watch. Best of luck to both in the champions league next season. Leeds fan.’

‘Chris Kavanagh is the modern day Uriah Rennie.’

‘Don’t get all this thuggery cr..! Arsenal did waste time but like the Toon we all do it so I’m not gonna complain! Walked out of SJP having bit craic with family of Arsenal fans who all said it was a really good game, both teams had spells on top, both played great flowing football ref was awful and NUFC have had great season! And I totally agree with them fair play and good luck gannin forward.’

‘Great game! Newcastle could’ve scored 3 or 4. We could’ve scored 2 or 3 more. End to end stuff. Can’t help thinking we’ve improved now we know we ain’t gonna win it.’

‘Unfortunately for Saudia Arabia they don’t play spineless clueless gutless Spurs every week.

Now’s your chance Brighton.

Do all right minded football fans a favour.

Take it.’

‘Statement of intent from Arsenal today. To go into that atmosphere and come out with a win shows they’ve got genuine credentials. I say that as someone who expected Newcastle to win by a couple of goals.’

‘It’s not over until the fat lady sings and Arsenal just demonstrated they are a clear and present threat to City. Matters are in the hands of City and if they win their games it all over but this win in particular puts the pressure on. To beat Newcastle away is a major achievement at this stage of the season so well done to Arteta.’

‘Possibly our performance of the season. Newcastle are a very good side now – especially at St James’. So strong. Big up to Jorginho and Xhaka who were immense.’

‘Those Geordies turned out be a bunch of niggly playground thugs. With a hopeless Ref it might have become a major brawl. If thats what you get at St.James’ Park – a pushing, kicking out bunch of whinges I’d hand the season ticket back.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 – Sunday 7 May 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Arsenal:

Odegaard 14, Schar OG 71

Possession was Arsenal 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Arsenal 10 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Arsenal 6 Newcastle 5

Corners were Arsenal 4 Newcastle 9

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 82), Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 81), Murphy (Almiron 65), Willock (ASM 78), Isak, Wilson (Gordon 78)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Manquillo

