Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 0-0 draw with Leicester

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s goalless draw against Leicester..

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost) completely absent amongst the comments.

Instead we have the odd troll / Mackem in the comments desperately looking for some comfort…

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Leicester fans and the odd Newcastle United supporter also contributing…

‘Did Leicester have an imaginary 1 nil lead from kick off?

What was that all about?

Surely you want it on your hands and not rely on other results.

Well done newcastle for champions league next season.’

‘Can’t wait for European reality to hit!!!’

‘Even Game that.lol.’

‘Anti-climatic way to get it, but an official congratulations to Newcastle United for Champions League(I hoped you’d get it as even last season you had Champions League-like form under Howe), Eddie Howe should get Manager of the Year and Leicester City? Great defence, I don’t know how you nearly stole that win at the end, but 1 shot? You’d better hope Everton get 1 point and that you beat West Ham.’

‘The difference that Longstaff made was noticeable tonight.’

‘Leicester absolute joke. Did nothing for 90 mins. Good riddance.

NU need to practice shooting – very poor tonight, but got the 1pt’

‘The champions league will never be the same again. Unfortunately two oil money run clubs will ruin football, particularly if Man City win the champions league. God help us all, please save football.’

‘Well done you Geordies, nervy in the end, but thoroughly deserved to be in champions league, proud of you, Saints fan.’

‘Newcastle. Great season and a great reward, Champions League football.

Much deserved. Monday night will be party night tonight.

Few sore heads in the morning no doubt.’

‘Delighted for Newcastle…fully deserved after a great season.’

‘What a job Eddie Howe has done at Newcastle he has done brilliantly well to get Newcastle into the champions league and there’s no reason why they can’t be title challengers next season.’

‘The quality of the commentary on Sky was pretty abysmal.’

‘(Arsenal fan) Time wasting United in the CL.what a joy that will be,not.’

‘Newcastle players celebrating CL qualification. Pssst, nobody tell them that the murderous regime will now replace the majority of them.’

‘More proof EPL is NOT the greatest sporting show in the entire universe. When will people just accept it is good in parts, but mostly mediocre. Just more money.’

‘Well done Newcastle. A champions league night at St James’s will be some night!!’

‘Need a win,

Play for a draw,

Dean Smith was never the answer.’

‘In slow motion the Bruno challenge looks terrible ( but what challenge doesn’t ) in live play he doesn’t follow through with the challenge and the ref got it spot on imo.YELLOW. And I’m in no way a Newcastle man.’

‘I really like the football Newcastle play, Howes worked wonders with the squad and I congratulate them on champions League football, but, EIEIEIO makes me wish they were relegated so I wouldn’t have to hear it again next season.’

‘Congrats on staying up another season Geordies!!!’

‘Embarrassing performance by Leicester – Champions a few years ago – playing like a non-league side. They deserve to go down.’

‘Congrats to Newcastle on getting champions league football well deserved.’

‘They won’t get out of the group, no squad depth and clearly can’t finish even against woeful Leicester.’

‘We were average tonight and lucky Pope managed to stay awake. But Leicester were terrible considering they needed 3 points. No idea what their plan was. Champs league here we come. Unlucky LiVARpool!!’

‘Delighted for Newcastle…fully deserved after a great season.’

‘Yeah. Hopefully the woke mob will now shut up about oil and appreciate that theyve actually down a good job.’

‘Pretty even game I thought.

In the first half the team attacking the goal to the left had all the possession, the reverse happened in the second half …’

‘Sir Bobby will be smiling upstairs, brilliant season you magpies, great to see you back in the CL.’

‘From relegation certainties to champions league in less than two years, remarkable from The Toon.

And nine other teams spent more than Newcastle United did over that period.

Take a bow Eddie Howe.’

‘Congratulations Toon from a Man Utd supporter. Fully deserved.’

‘Newcastle have been a revelation under Eddie Howe and his team. Yes they bought a few players, but he has made a huge difference to the existing squad, and deserves huge credit. Congratulations to all the fans too – they make a proper noise up there and are always ready to share a beer and a chat with visiting supporters. Good luck in the Champions League.’

‘What a job Eddie Howe has done at Newcastle he has done brilliantly well to get Newcastle into the champions league and there’s no reason why they can’t be title challengers next season.’

‘Congratulations to the Toon. Always enjoyed my visits to St James’s. The most welcome club in my opinion. Europe are in for a treat now you’re in the big league.’

‘Great season Newcastle deserved it just like my club west ham real fans both clubs hope we can win cup now.’

‘Ever since King Kev left Saints to join the Geordies, had soft. Spot for you, well done, you’ll do England proud in Europe next season.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 – Monday 22 May 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Leicester City:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 22% (17%) Newcastle 78% (83%)

Total shots were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 23 (14)

Shots on target were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 12 (6)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Crowd: 52,152 (Leicester approx 1,300)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson (Murphy 77), Almiron (Gordon 88), Wilson (ASM 68), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Miley, Ashby

