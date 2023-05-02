News

Astonishing stats show just how completely dominant Newcastle United were against Southampton

A new report has been published showing Premier League stats from the weekend.

This includes analysis of Newcastle United hosting Southampton.

A not great first half BUT a spectacular showing after the break for NUFC.

We all saw with out own eyes just how dominant Newcastle United were by the end.

These are the stats that help back up what we all saw…

This table is from TheOther14 who specialise in stats featuring clubs who aren’t the usual suspects (Premier League ‘Big Six’)

As you can see, Newcastle United (52) had 39 more touches of the ball in the opposition penalty area as Southampton (6) had in the NUFC penalty area.

By the end, the Saints very lucky not to be on the end of a much larger defeat.

To put it into perspective, Brighton had 17 less touches this past weekend in the opposition box, compared to Newcastle and the Seagulls’ opponents Wolves only had 22 less than Brighton. Yet Brighton hammered them 6-0.

I think this is where it is so exciting with Newcastle United under Eddie Howe, not just the wins and scorelines. All the underlying stats such as these ones above, back up what we see with out own eyes, NUFC playing some classy and overwhelming forward play now as they take the game to the opposition.

By the way, the team touches in the box stats after half-time, were 30 v 0 in Newcastle United’s favour!

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1 – Sunday 30 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 54, 81, Walcott OG 79,

Southampton:

Armstrong 41

(In brackets the half-time stats)

Possession was Southampton 35% (37%) Newcastle 65% (63%)

Total shots were Southampton 4 (4) Newcastle 22 (5)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (0)

Corners were Southampton 2 (1) Newcastle 11 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 45), Murphy (Almiron 69), Willock (Anderson 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 90+2)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo

