Opinion

As a Newcastle United fan it’s great to see the smaller North-East clubs doing so well

As a Newcastle United fan I can’t complain.

I still can’t believe that Mike Ashley has actually gone.

Never mind what has happened these past 19 months!

However, looking around, things haven’t been going too badly with the smaller North-East clubs as well this 2022/23 season.

There is one sad exception.

Hartlepool fans have been through a lot in recent times and to have them dropping out of the football league once again is a shocking indictment on those running the club.

Here’s hoping for a swift return.

Gateshead have had a very eventful season.

After promotion, looking for a long time like they would go straight back down, a magnificent job done by Mike Williamson and everybody else at the club as instead of all but certain relegation, an upsurge in form has seen Gateshead end the season 14th of 24 clubs in the National League.

To top it all off, a Wembley appearance on Sunday in the FA Trophy final against Halifax. Howay the Heed!

Indeed, from what I understand, the non-league scene in the North-East is generally buoyant, especially with crowds. A couple of people I know go to watch Heaton Stannington who got promoted and played in the Northern League Division One this 2022/23 season, they have had astonishing attendances.

Not just men’s football either, the Newcastle United women’s team have done a great job, finishing as champions on the last day of the season and promoted to the third tier.

Their crowds as well, regularly getting thousands turning up at Kingston Park and then when occasionally getting the chance to play at St James’ Park, 20k / 25k turning up.

Middlesbrough are at last stirring again, Geordie buy Michael Carrick working wonders, after a 0-0 draw at Coventry, if they win the second leg of their play-off semi-final tonight, they are then just one match / win from returning to the Premier League.

However, the true romantic story this season has to be Sunderland.

As I am reading / hearing across the local media…

The achievements of plucky little Sunderland this 2022/23 season have been quite unbelievable. Very difficult to believe but these North-East minnows have:

Finished the season only 11 points behind Luton Town!

Indeed, in the play-off semis, Sunderland almost matched this massive club Luton Town that were playing non-league football nine years ago and now get average home crowds of under 10,000.

As the local media are telling us, quite astonishing that Tony Mowbray got little club Sunderland to within only 32 points of Burnley!

I also hear Sunderland have now got all areas of their stadium back open these days.

What is more, they actually filled the entire stadium!!

Astonishing scenes, I understand the Stadium of Light full for the first time since… playing Newcastle United.

Actually, how many times have Sunderland ever sold out the Stadium of Light when Newcastle United weren’t the visitors? I have came up with a handful – Spice Girls, Beyonce, Ed Sheeran, One Direction… struggling after that mind.

I have also heard that Sunderland have this 2022/23 season played like 1970 Brazil, indeed, so exciting has the football been, they only scored 16 goals less (68 v 84) than Middlesbrough in the 46 game season. Imagine that, little old Sunderland almost averaging a goal and a half in the second tier… (I feel quite embarrassed now that Newcastle United have only scored 63 in 35 PL games and averaged 1.8 goals per game in the Premier League).

As for the defending, I have seen Sunderland fans mocking Dan Burn (won his personal battle with Saka both times and a permanent member of the Premier League’s tightest defence this season) for his defending. I can see why now, an astonishing Sunderland defensive record this season as they have conceded 55 goals, only one more than Stoke who ended the season 16th in the Championship.

In fact, Tony Mowbray has done such an incredible job, he admitted on Tuesday night that he doesn’t even know whether the Sunderland owners want to keep him on for next season.

So, with the sad exception of Hartlepool, a brilliant season for North-East clubs, but special mention for the magnificent achievements of Sunderland.

The plucky Wearside minnows are truly fitting of the title of North-East Top Dogs once again, in recognition of their success this season for such a small club. We salute you.

