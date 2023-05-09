Opinion

Arsenal, timewasting, time outs and what you see when you are actually at St James’ Park – Not on TV

The game has changed and needs to be put back together again, having watched Newcastle United take on Arsenal at the weekend.

I wonder when Time Outs were first introduced or allowed (Covid maybe)?

Anyway players dropping to the ground as though they have been hit by a bullet.

Game stopped by referee, or ball is put out of play, remaining players rush to the touchline to have a TIME OUT, chat to their coach or have a drink, (it’s not a heatwave), while the ‘injured’ player receives the magic sponge.

Surely it is time to stop teams having Time Outs, the fourth official should control this area and players should stay in their own group on the pitch.

Of course, this can be seen as timewasting, as is the time a goalkeeper is allowed to take on goal kicks is so blatant. Controlling this is difficult, other than a yellow card after a few ditherings.

However, this is at the referee’s discretion and how Aaron Ramsdale didn’t get a yellow card, only our friends who control the game know.

Could for example the linesman be given another job, other than waving his flag at offsides or fouls which happened 30 seconds earlier, right in front of them?

Why not control goal kicks, giving an allocated time of say 20 seconds from receiving the ball until he releases the ball, then allowing so many times going over that allocated time before a yellow card, then the same for a red if it continues?

Finally, being at a live game you definitely see and realise far more than watching at home.

Watching what happened against Arsenal at St. James’ Park on Sunday, all the stats were in Newcastle’s favour except the goals , but we were far stronger and fitter than the opposition.

Arsenal were on their knees at the finish, pity we were not allowed to play 90 minutes of football.

Injury time is a thing of the past and should be called timewasting and the VAR time also needs to be properly controlled.

The time lost on Sunday during Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 in both halves was massive, far greater than the time added.

