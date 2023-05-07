News

Arsenal star declares – Newcastle United know exactly what they are doing

Granit Xhaka has been talking on the eve of this massive match at St James’ Park.

Arsenal turned up on Monday 16 May 2022 knowing a win would all but guarantee top four and a Champions League place, instead they left with nothing and allowed Tottenham to grab fourth in that final stretch of the season.

This time, it is Newcastle United who will be all but guaranteed top four and Champions League football if they defeat Arsenal.

Granit Xhaka and his teammates won 3-1 against a woeful Chelsea on Tuesday night to keep their title hopes up, but Man City’s 2-1 win over Leeds on Saturday means that a four points gap has opened up:

Arsenal had won none of their four matches ahead of that win over Chelsea, with the Gunners midfielder now hoping they can use that as a springboard to finish the season strongly, though knowing that today they face a Newcastle United side that has won eight of their last nine matches.

Granit Xhaka speaking to the official Gunners site ahead of Newcastle v Arsenal, third playing second:

“If I’m honest it’s crazy how quickly football can change.

“After the four games we didn’t win maybe confidence was a little bit down, but then you have a great chance to play against Chelsea and show a reaction and I think that reaction was very good.

“Straight away, the next day you see the confidence is back but it is just the first step after the four games we didn’t win. Hopefully we can do that for the next four games as well.

“It was a very painful day [losing 2-0 at St James’ Park in May 2022 – Bruno pictured scoring above to make it 2-0], I hope we’re a different team now.

“We’re in a different position as well – we have respect for Newcastle because what they’re doing is amazing and nobody would have expected that from them, but maybe [the same for] us as well before the season.

“We know how strong they are, they’re stronger than last season, that’s for sure.

“At home when we played against them, we had the better chances and were the better team, but they are very organised.

“Newcastle United know exactly what they are doing with a great coach as well, and we have to be 100 per cent focused. Hopefully with luck, with our intensity and with our level, we can beat them.”

