Arsenal star admits St James’ Park is going to be tough for title challenge – Remembering the last visit

The last time Granit Xhaka was at St James’ Park, all he left with was a yellow card.

Arsenal turned up on Monday 16 May 2022 knowing a win would all but guarantee top four and a Champions League place, instead they left with nothing and allowed Tottenham to grab fourth in that final stretch of the season.

This time, it is Newcastle United who will be all but guaranteed top four and Champions League football if they defeat Arsenal.

Sunday’s match at St James’ Park just nine days short of a full year since that 2-0 victory for NUFC, arguably the best performance of last season as they blew Arsenal apart. If you needed a reminder, just look at Mikel Arteta’s post-match comments, the Gunners very lucky to only lose by two.

A lot has changed in this past year, for both teams.

Newcastle United now with Champions League hopes rather than simply gratitude that Eddie Howe saved us from relegation and magically hauled NUFC into mid-table from what had looked a hopeless position.

Whilst Arsenal have gone from missing out on top four to be title contenders.

Granit Xhaka and his teammates won 3-1 against a woeful Chelsea on Tuesday night to keep their title hopes up, as you can see, back now on top of the table:

Whilst Man City are massive favourites, Arsenal have a lifeline at least again, though Granit Xhaka knows that the visitors have a huge challenge to get the win they undoubtedly need to keep any remaining champions talk alive…

Granit Xhaka after the 3-1 win over Chelsea:

“We don’t forget the game we had there [at St James’ Park against Newcastle United] last season.

“I have to be honest, they destroyed us.

“They were much, much better, they wanted it more.

“We have to go there and show them we are ready and why we are where we are.

“We deserve to be where we are at the moment.

“However, it will be a very tough moment, because Newcastle are doing a very good job.

“We have to go there and believe, play our game and hopefully we can take the three points back to London.”

Mikel Arteta reflecting on Newcastle 2 Arsenal 0 – 16 May 2022:

“Normally I can sit here and defend what we have done…but today it is not easy.

“Newcastle were one hundred times better than us in every department, from the beginning to the end.

“It is hard to accept but that is the reality of what happened today on that pitch.

“We knew [what was at stake] but we didn’t cope with it.

“We didn’t compete, we never even got into the game.

“We were putting ourselves in trouble time after time.

“We lost every duel.

“Every aspect of the game we were second best and Newcastle deserved to win the match, probably by a bigger margin as well.

“No [I don’t feel let down by the players], I am responsible.

“If anyone has created an expectation this year that no one in this room probably talked about at the start of the season, then it is these players…and I will always defend them.

“But tonight it is a really difficult thing to do.

“We need to win [against Everton] and we need a defeat for them [Spurs at Norwich].

“We know that in football that’s always possible and if anything happens, you have to be there.

“In order to do that we have to put our heads down today and swallow all of the poison and tomorrow start again.”

