Opinion

Arsenal have just jogged my memory…

Arsenal are set to arrive at St James’ Park tomorrow.

The Gunners having jogged my memory a little.

One of my earliest footballing memories was of Charlie George lying flat out on the Wembley turf crucifix style, after his extra-time screamer had won the FA Cup for the Gunners in 1971.

I, along with thousands of others, later went through the pain of watching Malcolm Macdonald ran out of Toon by Gordon Lee back in 1976.

Supermac would go on to bag a hat-trick for Arsenal against us at Highbury that season, in a personal show of defiance.

Supermac’s time at Arsenal was blighted by injuries but his strike rate continued to be phenomenal.

In his three years at Highbury he also managed to nurture and inspire the young Frank Stapleton.

Arsenal had a fine record in the FA Cup in the late 1970s and had some wonderful individual players.

Liam Brady was the best and most creative midfield player in the league.

He was one of British football’s finest ever exports when he left these shores for the equally physical Serie A.

Arsenal were a non-entity for most of the 1980s, but in 1989 a resurgent outfit under the management of their former midfielder George ‘Stroller’ Graham, pipped Liverpool to the title in one of the most dramatic games ever televised on terrestrial television.

Another title duly arrived for ‘Gunner Graham’ in 1991 but you could hardly say to your Ma…”It aint half hot Mum” watching Arsenal perform.

As “1-0 to the Arsenal” was regularly belted out by the Gooners on the terraces, the Arsenal defence marshalled by Tony Adams and Steve Bould, invariably standing firm once they had taken the lead.

By 1998, the innovative and pioneering Arsene Wenger had changed the script, Arsenal embarking on a golden period in their history and doing the double twice.

They have had some fine players over the last 25 years.

The likes of Dixon, Keown, Wright, Vieira, Petit, Bergkamp, Wiltord, Pires, Lundberg, Overmars and Henry etc, easily spring to mind.

This season though looks as if it will end up in disappointment for Mikel Arteta’s side.

No one ever expected Arsenal to top the Premier League for most of the season but now the Gunners have seemingly ran out of gas.

Newcastle United will have the opportunity to finally finish their slim title hopes tomorrow at Gallowgate, in what promises to be another ‘Super Sunday’.

Newcastle is a club and City reborn and I hope the Arsenal fans that have come to enjoy the football and ambience, will be treat with respect and be given a decent welcome.

Another high tempo and exhilarating performance from Eddie and the Hotrods would also be great.

If that happens, I might get up and do a turn in Tynemouth Club and sing….”Meet the Gang cos the Boys are here, The boys to entertain You!”

Things are warming up alright and I can’t wait till 4.30pm tomorrow.

HTL

