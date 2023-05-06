Opinion

Arsenal fans with some very intriguing comments ahead of facing Newcastle United

Arsenal fans have now seen their team drop nine points in their last five Premier League games, from a possible 15.

That followed a run of eighteen PL matches where the Gunners had dropped only 10 points from a possible 54.

Bad luck or pressure telling, or a bit of both?

Whatever the truth of that, Arsenal fans now travel to St James’ Park with their side trailing Manchester City by four points, each with four games remaining.

Last season in their final away game, Arsenal fans saw Newcastle United dominate and win easily at SJP, destroying their expected fourth place finish and Champions League qualification.

This time Eddie Howe’s men could be the ones to kill off any remaining title hopes.

Interesting to read these comments from Arsenal fans below ahead of Sunday’s match.

A few idiots with only insults, though one thing for sure from the vast majority, clearly a lot more respect for Newcastle United these days, than even was the case ahead of that goalless draw at The Emirates.

Arsenal fans commenting via their Arsenal Mania message board:

‘Will be very tough. Hope we are up for it this time after last year’s disasterclass.’

‘While Jorginho played well vs Chelsea, Newcastle have a team full of powerful runners. I’d be very nervous with him, Xhaka and Ødegaard all in midfield, they’ll just run past us like we’re not there.’

‘If Jorginho starts, we’d get battered.’

‘I anticipate another frustrating game lol SJP is no joke.’

‘Definitely need Partey and Gabriel ready for this one, especially at St. James’ Park. Steel and athleticism will be essential in combatting their power and intensity, otherwise it’ll be another sobering night reminiscent of last season’s debacle.’

‘These guys aren’t going to roll over like Chelsea. This game could define our season if we could win it though. City will slip up at some stage with their schedule. Lose this and it’s very probably all over.’

‘A bit worried that we’ll be too limp and turn out another disappointing performance as Newcastle will be a stern test. Hoping Gabriel is fit otherwise we are rolling down s… creek without a paddle.’

‘Howe will pick Arteta childish tactics apart. Game over at half time.’

‘Very worried about this one. Don’t have a good feeling. Please surprise me gunners!’

‘We need to attack them relentlessly imo.’

‘I hope I’m wrong, but I don’t feel the Chelsea result was a reset.

A point up there would be a good result given the form of both teams – although not in the context of what we actually need to do in terms of the title.’

‘Jorginho SHOULD start ahead of Partey again. Partey’s off form and Jorginho reduces our ATOB in passing sequences. Yes Magpies have big powerful players, but I have never seen anyone outrun a ball.. Keep the passes fast and interchange well and it won’t matter.’

‘Confident in victory, Newcastle is one of Arsenal’s favorite teams, they are often nervous and weak when facing us.’

‘This could end bad especially if Gabriel misses this. So eeriely similar to last season.

Need Ødegaard to step up in this hostile away fixture and not go into hiding.

Saka will play despite his poor form. Hopefully he’s able to turn it around. We might not get too many chances and we need to be clinical.

Not sure about partey vs jorginho. Jorge played well last game but I can’t imagine his lack of pace vs Newcastle’s counter threats. But again partey was dismal even in his sub appearance vs Chelsea.’

‘This is the one I worry about in this final run of games. Geordies are not pushovers in their own turf, we have to win this one to stay in with a chance. My fingernails will be gone by the end.’

‘I envision a Newcastle win 2-0 same as last season they’ve only lost once at home all season its a fortress over there lmao.’

‘I hate how they put the away fans so far away from the pitch at Newcastle. Shouldn’t be legal.’

‘Can’t believe this hasn’t been changed, awful from Newcastle for ages this.

If Spurs fans wanted to leave after going 2 down in 5 mins the other game, by the time they got down the stairs they would be 5-0 down.’

‘They very good side they back on form i expect us to drop points but im hopeful for a point at least Newcastle are good but they aren’t man city or Liverpool.’

‘If Gabriel makes it back, we are winning this one lads.

They will prefer us pushing up because it allows them the space to counter attack into. But they are not great at all if they have to open their lines up.

This game will remind everyone, why we have led the league all season. This Arsenal is different gravy now.’

‘Strange display of confidence. A Newcastle humbling should correct that. Jokes aside we are not beating them like we did Chelsea. This one will be much more competitive and entertaining.’

‘Good thing St Maximum ain’t playing he twisted Tomi like a pretzel last time lol.’

‘This Newcastle team excels under pressure. So us scoring first won’t faze them. It might make them even more focused.

The one thing I know will work for us is that whenever I have watched them this season they always have a 10-15 minute spell when they drop their levels of focus and performance and that is when you strike. They can be broken down but they won’t go meekly.’

‘See this being a proper awful game, tbh.

Newcastle will run around trying to kick us the whole game, we will huff and puff with the ball but not do much really…the game will peter out to a 0-0.’

‘This is probably the nastiest away game we could have had left other than City and Anfield.

Their fans are beer bellied whingers that whinge and protest at every decision the referee makes against them. Always baying for a red card or penalty even when it’s not even a close one.

Big cry baby t.sspots of the highest order.’

‘Newcasle won’t be wasteful like Chelsea and will punish our in game patches where we look abysmal. I don’t see anything more than a draw here especially if Gabriel is out.’

‘I think we’ve got the superior quality in all honesty. Not taking away from guys like Willock, Almiron, Isak, etc but I think we’re a step above in terms of quality in the final third especially. Newcastle will try to build us, will be tough and physical. It’s about going there with confidence in what we can do, playing how we want to play and having the bottle to get the job done.’

‘Isak is a gunman.

I didn’t really believe he was worth the fee that was being thrown around when we were linked but it seems I was wrong.

Look at how confident he is in his own ability. I wish we had a CF who was as confident.’

‘We should do everything in our power to prise him away from there. He’s a gooner at heart too.

Will be serious problem for this league if Newcastle keep improving.’

‘We’re going to win this. You know why? Because they’re quietly confident, and there’s nothing worse for an average team, however we’ll organised they might be, than to be confident.’

‘Quietly confident?

Everyone I come across thinks its going to be an easy win for Newcastle this weekend. Some are predicting the end of the title race too.’

‘Well, we’re in a position where we have to win every game and hope for the miracle. Newcastle Away will probably be our toughest test until the end of the season.

They’re in a good form, and I have some doubts on our success probability if we’re going with none of our starting CBs.’

‘Wow overhyping these little ….s, i would love to put them down.’

‘I’m still haunted by the scenes after that 0-0 at the Emirates.

Hundreds of orc looking c…s celebrating a draw as if they won the league.

Newcastle fans are by far the most inbred looking bunch in the Premier League, and I hope we will batter these Stoke mixed up with Brexit Burnley managed by the love child of Roy Hodgson and Sam Allardyce style of play frauds.’

‘Could be argued Newcastle fans are also the most passionate.’

