Opinion

Arsenal fans comments after win at Newcastle United – Loving them in a perverse way…

Arsenal fans travelled to St James’ Park, knowing that only a win would keep their very faint title hopes alive.

After only one win for the Gunners in their last five matches, they faced a Newcastle United side with eight victories in their most recent nine games.

Third up against second, Eddie Howe’s side everything to play for as well, hoping to take another step towards securing a top four spot.

A very open end to end match, packed with incident, Arsenal fans seeing their team eventually come out 2-0 winners.

A game where both sides had a lot of very good chances and only the two goalkeepers and woodwork (Newcastle twice, Arsenal once) keeping the score down.

In a perverse way I am really enjoying loads of these comments (see below) from Arsenal fans.

Rather than just enjoying the fact that their team came out on top in a very good high quality match, which could have gone either way.

So many Arsenal fans instead wanting to write off and dismiss Newcastle United as a threat going forward, I (you?) really get the impression though that they are trying just a little bit too hard to convince themselves that this will be the case.

As for the crying about how unfair it all was and how rough the Newcastle United players were, compared to the reality of laughable rolling around on the floor from the visiting players faking injury. Even if the NUFC players were physical at times and getting stuck in, I must surely have imagined the Arsenal teams of recent decades…. pretty sure that Arsenal were the Premier League club with easily the most red cards during Arsene Wenger’s 20 or so years, whilst I would be interested to know what the likes of Adams, Bould, Keown, Vieira, Dixon and others would have to say about Sunday’s physicality?

Arsenal fans commenting via their Arsenal Mania message board:

‘Probably the best performance from us in almost a decade, up against a physically superior team, who tried to bully us in a hostile environment, that would have been a anticipated defeat in the past, but we outclassed them and fought with everything we have

Best result in years.’

‘Noticed how last season we rose to the bait of the time wasting tactics and reacted which delayed things even further and was really frustrated by this. This time round Newcastle showed the same naivety. Played at their own game and they didn’t like it one bit.’

‘Zinchenko was very poor yesterday. He nearly cost us two goals (Murphy and Isak both hit the post).

His defense has been extremely suspect at LB for a while. I think it’s time Arteta starts Tierney and moves Zinchenko into the midfield where he belongs.

Arteta subbed him out early so he’s definitely aware of the problem. We stabilized with Tierney in.’

‘We had a nervy start but credit to the players, they dug in and took the lead against the run of play. Every player did a job and was functional without being great-except Ode and Jorgi. It’s the collective performance that we needed. Delighted Schar scored the OG after his sly elbow and snide behaviour.’

‘He’s been knocked here and got the penalty wrong (thank you VAR) BUT I thought referee Chris Kavanagh did well and refused to be intimidated by the moronic crowd and the cheating Newcastle players.’

‘Even if we don’t win the league I’m really proud of the team for that performance today.

People were predicting us to get blown away and for what is a mostly young team that was a proper display.’

‘Newcastle played like thugs and it was obvious they thought they could intimidate us with their antics. It was a very mature performance at a hostile ground against a tough side, and even though they had their chances, we were up for the challenge and it never felt like we were overwhelmed like last season.’

‘Newcastle may be wealthier than we are, but they’ll never have our heritage or standing in football.’

‘Winning now the pressures off. Typical of these cowards.’

‘While we had a bit of luck, the win itself wasn’t lucky – we had by far the better chances and looked in control for most of the game.’

‘Can’t believe how they got away with kicking us the whole game long.

Horrible bunch who will only become more unlikeable.’

‘Hope Liverpool can get Top Four, tbh…especially over Oil-castle.

You can dislike their fans and manager, but I respect what their players have done these past few years against City…like when it was Arsenal up against United back in the late 90s/early 00s, finance wise it’s a mismatch…both of us did brilliantly to be as successful as we were.’

‘Newcastle were always going to come out like a train. You can’t stop that.’

‘Yes this was ridiculous level of pressing we couldnt pass it from back but no surprise they fade at 2nd half and with European football howe need to manage it.’

‘Great result we were under pressure in the first half and thanks to Ramsdale, we did not concede a goal once we settled down we had a good game, I think the ref was very lenient on some of those fouls and pleased to see that none of our players picked up any serious injuries I think some of our players are going to feel sore for a few days.’

‘Great result. I still think we’re gonna win it!

And how dirty were the Geordies? Should have had a few more yellows and a red.’

‘How stupid are Newcastle? They actually believed they could play an open game against us and compete. How deluded can they get? Their Tottenham thrashing got to their head.

Revenge for last year. I hope they drop out of the Top 4.’

‘Nope, hope Liverpool finish 5th.. worst supporters ever.’

‘Great performance. We were not favourites but we played like a big, experienced team against tyros. Better finishing and we beat them 4-0 but a great performance where the lads all played for each other and the team. That was one of our most professional performances of the season.’

‘There are a few real scum bags on that Newcastle team, facilitated by the ref

High challenges, barging, elbows in the face, taking free kicks and throwing 5 yards further forward than they should’ve been. Horrifying football from that bunch today.

…. them. Hope Liverpool finish above them.’

‘What a match. Had to be one of the most entertaining I’ve see this year period. How did it not end up 6-4 or something like that.’

‘This summer important we get physical presence in our side guys who strong and won’t get into Newcastle antics

Credit to our players today despite the ref is horrific one yellow card for Newcastle is ridiculous.’

‘Ramsdale had amazing game.’

‘Either Man Utd or Newcastle gonna bottle up the CL spot to Pool and i suspect it’s gonna be Newcastle caused by the defeat to us.’

‘Good perfromance,we had a bit of luck in the first ten minutes or so, Rammers was on point vital saves especially the point blank one.’

‘Good work guys, a win, clean sheet at Newcastle and 2nd place secured as far as I’ve seen from the table. We had to fight for that but I knew we would have had to at the start.’

‘Just because we lost to city doesn’t mean you’re anywhere near us you dirty magpie lot.’

‘Sam Fender next album gonna be fire after this heartbreak.’

‘Great win , boys and arteta done well. ode, martineli and ramsadale were exceptional. Should of won by more, newcastle are just a dirty team and the ref is a …. Next season I think we can win things, been a learning curve. Proud of the team.’

‘Excellent game. One of the best of the season. Fighting all the way. We’re still in it.’

‘Absolutely wonderful performance. To a man fantastic. Have that Newcastle …ing cloggers. Hope they have another 68 trophyless years.’

‘Great game and a very good performance from us.’

‘This is a sweet sweet sweet victory against a team that is infinitely reprehensible!!

They’ll NEVER amount to anything and haven’t the class to aspire to be a great side.’

