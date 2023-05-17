Anyone with a couple of spare tickets, you know where we are

Opinion

I wrote an article after the Leeds game, where I agreed with a writer of an excellent piece, that a draw had been a good result.

I had watched the game (well at least the second half) on Portuguese TV and not being a speaker, had no idea what the commentary was saying.

I actually prefer foreign commentary, as you get the excitement in their voices but are not conned into thinking what they want you to think about the game and the events.

A lot of people commented about how they enjoyed Match of the Day when there was no commentary a few weeks ago (Prompted by the political views of the woke Gary Lineker on Twitter).

Our (my son and I) last live football was last Sunday at The Den. A first for me. Millwall Lionesses v Dulwich women. A good game, a one-one draw, and the Pepper Army in fine voice, espousing left wing anti-government chants much to the annoyance of the Millwall old boys in attendance.

It was here sat at The Den, I told my son that I will be retiring from work in a few years’ time.

He asked me why?

I said because Newcastle United will be an established Champions League team and I intend to be on the “Grand Tour.”

Anyone who, like me, has worked in education knows how difficult it is to get time off, even for family matters, so European away days are an impossibility.

In the past I have never seen Newcastle United play in Europe and I was so jealous of my mates who experienced it.

So, back to my article after the Leeds game. In it I pointed out how far ahead of schedule we are and how lucky the youngsters like my son are. To have a team, manager and owners, who are battling for our cause and potentially winning trophies and playing in Europe. Then, seeing my mates back in Newcastle, posting on social media, lines like “God I love our club,” you know times are changing.

As a kid growing up in Newcastle, through the seventies and eighties, we were always dreaming of success but never seeing it, it did become disheartening but we kept the faith.

The rebirth under Kevin Keegan gave us hope, as well as under Bobby Robson. A very brief flirtation with the hope of success under Ashley and Pardew but ultimately let down.

In the past, when I would rant football / politics at my old mate from way back, he would retort “we are a basket case mate, always have been always will be.”

Well, today we are on the verge, a team with confidence that can win. I wish my mate was still with us to see a team and club no longer in his words “a basket case” (before anyone points out the use of the term basket case, it was said in a period of time when certain words and phrases were deemed acceptable, though the term, I believe, very much summed up our club).

Just before the season broke for the Qatar World Cup, my eleven year old son had an article published on The Mag that ended with this line “I think we will stay third by the way, and any tickets going, give my dad a call please.”

Well, anyone with a couple of spare tickets, you know where we are.

This season has been mental, it is not over yet, and we cannot wait for next season.

