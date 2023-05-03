Opinion

Anthony Gordon – Last in, first out

Much has been written about Anthony Gordon.

Not a lot of it has been positive.

I think with the overwhelmingly anti Newcastle United media, it is definitely a case of looking for your enemy’s weakest point.

With so much positive happening at Newcastle United these days, both on and off the pitch, no wonder so many journalists are so keen to keep coming back to focus on Anthony Gordon.

The narrative they want to get across, is that the Anthony Gordon transfer has been a failure, with much of the media pointing to the fact he has only started three games so far.

Then it is manna from heaven for them that with Newcastle United trailing 1-0 at home to rock bottom Southampton, it is the former Everton winger who is subbed at half-time. NUFC going on to bounce back and dominate that second period, eventually winning 3-1 and it could / should have been five or six goals for the home side by the end.

Journalists wanting fans, neutrals especially, to be convinced that Anthony Gordon had been subbed because he’d been Newcastle’s worst player. Plus, that the win wouldn’t have been achieved if he’d stayed on the pitch.

The latter we will never know, however, I think that for sure Newcastle United would still have won. For my money, Eddie Howe was always going to change things at half-time and bring Callum Wilson on, have Alexander Isak in a more withdrawn / wide role.

Eddie Howe did the same when Newcastle trailed at Brentford, at half-time bringing on Wilson AND Gordon, with Murphy and Longstaff sacrificed that time. Anthony Gordon and Callum Wilson were instrumental in that comeback win at Brentford.

Against Southampton, it was a bit of a case of last in / first out I thought. Eddie Howe bringing on Wilson and with the two Brazilians, Isak and Willock sure to stay on, you basically had a choice of Murphy or Gordon to come off. Anthony Gordon is the new boy and Murphy has been in such good form recently, especially when it comes to scoring goals, so it was an easy choice in a way for Eddie Howe.

However, in actual fact, it was anything but an easy choice in other ways, many managers would have bottled making such a brave decision because actually, Anthony Gordon had been Newcastle’s BEST goal threat in that first half. Anything but our worst player.

The Southampton right-back was having really trouble handling his pace and direct running. Anthony Gordon coming closest to scoring, hitting the post when put through, should have scored. On top of that he created another chance for himself but from a tighter angle hit the side netting, not a nailed on chance as some have tried to make out!

Whilst Newcastle’s other best chance came when an Anthony Gordon cross could only be partially cleared and Bruno volleyed wide when he should have hit the target. Newcastle United actually had zero shots on target that first half, so it very definitely wasn’t a case of Anthony Gordon standing out as a big negative.

As indeed the NUFC Head Coach made quite clear afterwards…

Eddie Howe talking about Sunday’s win over Southampton and in particular, his half-time substitution, with Anthony Gordon replaced by Callum Wilson:

“I wanted to introduce Callum Wilson, so I had to bring someone off.

“I thought Anthony Gordon played well in the first half.

“I thought that our best moments came through him.

“It wasn’t a slight on what Anthony Gordon had given the team

“I needed to do something to stimulate the group and give Southampton a different problem.

“I was delighted with the 45 minutes that he had.

“I did have a feeling that the second half would be different, attacking the Gallowgate End and with the scoreline as it was.

“We changed a couple of things tactically at half-time.

“It was a much better performance and the crowd then got in the game and certainly helped us over the line.”

The journalists and indeed some Newcastle fans, who want to make out the Anthony Gordon signing must be a failure because he has only started three games, must have short memories.

Bruno Guimaraes had already played for Brazil and was an established top midfielder on the continent when he signed for Newcastle United, yet Eddie Howe took it very slowly with him as well. It was six weeks before making his first NUFC start at Southampton and then another month on top of that before first starting at St James’ Park.

Due to necessity Alexander Isak had to go straight into the team when arriving, with Callum Wilson injured, however, over the course of the season he has also been carefully managed overall, as he integrates into the team. A process which has meant now Newcastle United reaping massive rewards in recent times.

When signing him, I would bet a hefty sum that Eddie Howe would have intended, barring big injury problems in the squad, that when signing Anthony Gordon, he would go on to have this type of half season. With three starts so far and a series of sub appearances. Sven Botman didn’t go into the first team immediately either, despite having a pre-season with NUFC.

As I say above, much of the media (and some Newcastle fans…) are desperate to use Anthony Gordon as some kind of Achilles Heel on Eddie Howe. Wanting to make out that this is a failed signing that points to the NUFC boss having flaws in his judgement.

From what I have seen so far of Anthony Gordon, I can see exactly why Eddie Howe and others at the club have thought he would be a very positive signing LONGER-TERM! Anything this season a big bonus.

The winger has pace, carries the ball well, direct running, has a shot on him, he will contribute plenty and be anything but a negative in Eddie Howe’s excellent decision making.

