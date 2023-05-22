Opinion

And there we have it! Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 and Champions League qualification!!

Champions League qualification. When it was eventually confirmed with Newcastle 0 Leicester 0, it was both a bit of a damp squib and a massive relief.

At the end of the season, the league table doesn’t lie. Never a truer word spoken.

Whilst every point gained is instrumental in determining the final order, it might be argued that some points are better than others.

Looking back on what has been a momentous season, when we were chewing the cud whilst walking the whippets, I challenged the lad to pick out what for him were his most pivotal games.

What is interesting is despite how difficult it is to pick out a top three, after some to’ing and fro’ing and with a little bit of compromise on both sides, we ended up 100% aligned.

We started by thinking about five games where the outcome mattered perhaps a little more than any others. Limiting it to five was tricky, but once we had five, we made matters more difficult by narrowing it down to three.

Have a go yourself, it isn’t easy.

Before I get to the three, let’s consider those we felt were worthy but given the need to be brutal in our assessment, didn’t make the final cut.

How about Fulham away, the game that got us back in the winning groove after our stuttering start? Or Spurs away, a huge win at a top six rival? Chelsea at home? At the time we maybe weren’t aware of how much of a basket case that lot had become but a fantastic Joe Willock strike meant we headed into the World Cup break with our impressive unbeaten run intact. The atmosphere at St James’ Park was electric that afternoon.

If going into the World Cup unbeaten was important, so was hitting the ground running on Boxing Day when we returned to action, with an impressive 3-0 win at Leicester. Our new year fixture at the Emirates, a goalless draw against a rampant Arsenal, was also a great performance and had the hallmark of a team that was a serious contender for the top four. Then there was Wolves at home, a 2-1 win in March that ended a two month winless streak and set us on another winning run which included Alexander Isak’s last gasp penalty that got us all three points at the City Ground in the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

All rather impressive but none of them in our top three.

So, here goes:

Brighton at home. A 4-1 win which looking back was more comfortable than how it felt at the time. A massive win going into the penultimate weekend of the season where a defeat could have had us outside the top four by the time we next played.

Everton away. Another 4-1 win, this one on our travels. After a jittery opening twenty minutes, Callum Wilson set us on our way and who can forget Isak’s amazing run that led to Murphy’s tap in?

Man Utd home. A 2-0 win and a total domination and dismantling of a Champions League opponent. The fact that it also avenged our League Cup Final defeat made it all the more sweet.

You will note that our top three doesn’t include the 6-1 hammering of Spurs, when incredibly we were five to the good after just 20 minutes. Whilst that was unbelievable, it doesn’t make the cut. Let me explain why.

Before the Brighton, Everton and Man Utd games, we had a foreboding sense of doom, like none of the other games I’ve either mentioned, or failed to include in this article. Furthermore, the anxiety remained for most of those games; with Brighton it took until the 89th minute to dissipate, at Everton it was sooner, but as with Man Utd, it lasted until part way through the second half.

It’s probably no coincidence that our choice of top three most pivotal games occurred during the run in. Brighton was the game that our detractors thought we’d come a cropper in. Everton is such a tricky place to go to and make no mistake, Dyche had them up for it that evening. As for Man Utd, well, it’s always satisfying to beat them but it meant so much more this time round.

And for those reasons, there you have our assessment of the three moat pivotal games this season. Let’s hear yours…… HTL

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 – Monday 22 May 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Leicester City:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 22% (17%) Newcastle 78% (83%)

Total shots were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 23 (14)

Shots on target were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 12 (6)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Crowd: 52,152 (Leicester approx 1,300)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson (Murphy 77), Almiron (Gordon 88), Wilson (ASM 68), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Miley, Ashby

