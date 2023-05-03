Opinion

American ownership now extending beyond 50% of Premier League clubs – Cause for concern?

You can’t win every game

The run in for the Premier League clubs at the top is intense.

Newcastle United just have to focus on winning the next game, not the one that is two games ahead. All games are hard when you play against the top clubs, the mid-table clubs, or the bottom clubs.

If we want to claim our seat at the top of the table we have to keep winning games – but you can’t win every game. The important thing is how you recover from defeat and Eddie Howe seems to got that right so far.

While Newcastle United now seem to be the epitome of how you should run a football club, looking at the run in for the relegation competition there are a few good examples of how maybe you shouldn’t run a football club, plus what the effects are when it goes wrong.

Southampton and Everton problems have been fairly well documented. Forest effectively bought a whole new team in the summer transfer window and then some in the January window! Surprisingly, that hasn’t worked out for them.

Looking briefly at Leicester, this season was a season too far for St Brendan and the owners were very slow to press the button on the ejector seat. You could argue that this was in the best interests of the owners to deflect criticism away from themselves. It’s debatable if a summer spend of £43 million can be classed as low but selling Schmeichel and Fofana can perhaps, with hindsight, be seen as not being good business. Okay, their first seasons at their new clubs have also not gone to plan, so had they stayed maybe the Foxes would still be having problems.

Wout Faes has been learning on the job and Harry Souter has only played 10 games but the other big change was Caglar Soyuncu falling out with St Brendan. Soyuncu being pretty much ever present over the last few years suddenly becoming persona non grata under Rogers. So that’s three of the defensive unit that is no longer available. Add into that injuries and an ageing squad with many almost out of contract players.

Leeds are an interesting case with the love-in between fans, players, owner Andrea Radrizzani and Sporting Director Victor Orta coming to a juddering halt. Leeds are now apparently preparing to saddle themselves with Big Sham in a bid to try and survive the relegation dogfight. That may seem like an act of desperation… but maybe it is.

Since Radrizzani brought Victor Orta into Elland Road in the summer of 2017, Orta has brought in a lot of new players. Some have hit the ground running and others have failed to make any appearances for the club. The strategy seems to be like a more nuanced version of Newcastle’s previous recruitment strategy.

Looking back at the 52 players Orta brought in by the end of the summer 2022, you can see that the Bielsa era players were of a different level to previous or subsequent recruitment. Whether this was because players were attracted to the idea of working with Bielsa, or simply that he knew exactly who he wanted, is an interesting point. Leeds were also at that point a team with momentum.

You could also argue that outside of the appointment of the inspirational Bielsa, the managerial choices that Leeds have made have not been great.

Despite all this, however, one Bielsa era player stands out amongst all others. And is a player that may yet prove to Leeds most expensive signing… that never was. Jean-Kévin Augustin.

A PSG graduate who beat Kylian Mbappé to the Golden Boot and Golden Ball at the 2016 Under-19 Euros, who signed on loan for Leeds when they were still in the Championship. For those wanting more info they can watch the full sorry tale on the Excellent HITC Sevens YouTube channel here.

To say it didn’t work out is a colossal understatement with Augustin getting only 48 minutes of pitch time before being returned back to parent club RB Leipzig. Leeds and RB Leipzig then disputing the terms of the loan deal, which Leeds ultimately lost with FIFA and then later CAS ordering them to pay Leipzig more than £18 million.

After Leeds blustering about further legal challenges the Yorkshire club finally coming an agreement with RBL to pay around £15 million.

And then the cherry on top of the cake, FIFA have just found partially in Augustin’s favour and Leeds look likely to have to pay out another £24.5 million pounds! Ouch!

That could eat up about 50% of the parachute payments if Leeds are relegated.

So maybe turning to Allardyce isn’t quite so crazy, especially when Radrizzani has publicly stated that he intends to sell up his majority holding in Leeds with minority shareholders 49ers Enterprises being the most likely buyer.

So that’s another team potentially in the hands of an American sports conglomerate.

Radrizzani meanwhile is positioning himself to buy Inter Milan.

So just let’s stop and pause for a moment.

Americans now own (or part own) over 50% of current English Premier League Teams* which include: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and West Ham.

So assuming that Leeds and West Ham beat the drop, newly promoted Burnley are already American owned, and Sheffield United’s Saudi Arabian owner Prince Abdullah is in the process of selling the club so that may also become American owned; further tipping the balance.

Why would this be a cause for concern?

More American influence in EPL ownership has already brought us things like the planned European Super League, UEFA President’s Aleksander Ceferin proposed player wage caps etc. All of these things are designed to reduce competition and reinforce the status quo, much the same as the financial fair play rules do. They act as a handbrake on any team on the rise rather than being about fair play.

Clearly those at the top like Chelsea can still attempt to buy their way back to success despite FFP. Hasn’t worked out so well this season though…

Maybe the old guard need to just accept that you can’t win every game and they also should just focus on winning the next game rather than changing the rules of the game.

(*Not all of these clubs are, at this point in time, majority American owned.)

