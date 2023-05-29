Opinion

All part of an agenda against Newcastle United fans

The word “expectation” is somewhat loaded in football circles, especially when the subject under discussion is Newcastle United FC.

Who can forget that jaundiced comment from Alan Pass Back Hansen, who told the world a few years ago that our fans expected to win the European Champions League when we hadn’t even qualified to play in it?

It was all part of an agenda intended to justify the false premise that Newcastle United fans had unrealistic and unhelpful expectations.

We were allegedly hindering the club we love, when in reality all we ever wanted was a team to make us proud through hard work and an attempt to play attractive, progressive football.

Repeat a falsehood ad nauseam and you will fool a lot of the people a lot of the time, especially those who might be a sandwich short of a picnic.

Here’s another dodgy statement that went unchallenged for a long time: “Good food costs less at Sainsbury’s.” Really? Less than where? Perhaps Waitrose or Fortnum & Mason; certainly not less than Aldi or Lidl.

Eddie Howe is clearly a smart cookie. He never bought into the nonsense spouted by countless journalists and pundits (many of them buddies of Dalglish, Souness, Pardew, Allardyce, Bruce and the rest) who were quick to blame the Newcastle United fans for the club’s lack of success.

This almost non-stop tripe promoted in newspapers and on television portrayed one of the biggest assets, the fabled twelfth man, as a nightmare combination of millstone and albatross. At Anfield, of course, the fans can quite literally suck the ball into the Kop End net when Liverpool are attacking. That myth is never dragged up when describing the Gallowgate roar, even though we all know the fervent backing of the black-and-whites by 50,000 raucous supporters is a force for good.

Incidentally, neither does anybody seem to recall the boos from their own “fabulous fans” that sent Liverpool’s players back to the dressing room at half-time in the 2005 Champions League final, when they trailed AC Milan 3-0. I must have imagined those jeers. Or perhaps every Koppite that night was a Springsteen follower and the noise was actually “Bruuuuuuce, Bruuuuuuuce . . . ”

There’s no need to dwell on the past. This is a time for Newcastle United and their fans to look forward, not with expectation but with hope.

Eddie has spoken of what the new season will bring.

“We go into a lot of competitions next year, so we need the depth.

“Certainly, with three games in a week we are going to be stretched.”

I’m guessing he means having to play, for example, Sunday in the Premier League, Wednesday in the Champions League (yes, Mr Hansen, that’s Newcastle United in the premier European club competition, while your former team have to be satisfied with something less important) and Saturday in the Premier League. However, how often will that happen?

Eddie is invariably careful with his comments. Please note , he doesn’t say we will have a much heavier workload. Neither does he state we will end up playing many more games than we did in 2022-23.

This season we had seven in the League Cup, one in the FA Cup and 38 in the Premier League; a total of 46 in all competitions

Next season, the widely discussed expectation is that we will frequently play weekend-midweek-weekend, with very few seven-day breaks between matches. Those purporting to be in the know, say this will handicap our attempt to finish in the top four in consecutive seasons.

Equally, we might play once in the League Cup, once in the FA Cup, 38 times in the Premier League and six times in Europe; a total of 46 in all competitions. Spot the difference?

Whatever happens, there is statistically a better chance next time around of us playing at Wembley. We will start in round three of the League Cup rather than in round two (yes, Mr Hansen, because Newcastle United are in the premier European club competition. Liverpool, by the way, are not). If we win three League Cup games, we will be into the two-legged semi-finals.

Much will depend on the luck of the draw, as always in cup competitions. Having said that, I can count on one finger of one hand the number of opponents I would rather avoid playing away from home. No prizes for guessing their name . . .

This season, United defied expectations again and again. They confounded the critics. As habits go, that’s a useful one to acquire.

One thing’s guaranteed as we look forward to Saturday, August 12, or whenever TV dictates we will play our first Premier League match of the new campaign: Eddie and Co will ensure the team are ready. In the words of a corny old BBC sitcom: “Meet the gang cos the boys are here, the boys to entertain you!”

Now won’t that sound grand on the streets of wherever we play, in England or on the Continent.

