All 68 Newcastle United goals in the 2022/23 Premier League season – Watch them here

All 68 Newcastle United goals.

Starting with Fabian Schar on 6 August 2022 in the 2-0 home win over Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park.

Ending with Anthony Gordon on Sunday 28 May in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

So 68 Newcastle United goals in 38 Premier League matches.

Watch them all below in the club’s official video, as they have packaged up all of them together.

With 36 of the 68 Newcastle United goals scored at St James’ Park and 32 of them away from home.

There was also a very pleasing acceleration in terms of goal threat / finishing, with 33 in the final 14 Premier League matches, compared to 35 in the opening 24 PL games.

18 Callum Wilson

11 Miguel Almiron

10 Alexander Isak

6 Joelinton

4 Bruno Guimaraes, Jacob Murphy

3 Joe Willock

2 Chris Wood

1 Anthony Gordon, Sean Longstaff, Dan Burn, ASM, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier

4 Own goals

The last time Newcastle United scored more goals in a Premier League season was 74 in 2001/02 under Sir Bobby Robson.

Whilst the last time NUFC managed 60+ PL goals (63) was the 2002/03 season.

So, watch and enjoy these 68 Newcastle United goals of the 2022/23 Premier League season:

Here’s hoping 2023/24 will prove even more productive.

