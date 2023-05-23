Opinion

Alan Shearer sends letter to Eddie Howe – Powerful stuff

Alan Shearer has written a letter to Eddie Howe.

The open letter to the Newcastle United Head Coach released with only days of the season remaining.

Alan Shearer making it public following Newcastle’s confirmation of a top four finish and Champions League football next season.

Powerful stuff, with the NUFC legend expressing his admiration and appreciation for the job Eddie Howe has done.

A quite remarkable journey after the former Bournemouth boss took up the challenge only 18 months ago.

Inheriting a total shambles left behind by Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley.

Alan Shearer publishing his open letter to Eddie Howe via The Athletic, a few stand out bits below BUT well worth a read of the whole thing here.

‘Dear Eddie,

Thank you.

Thank you for the top four, for the Champions League, for this season of discovery and self-discovery, for the wonder of winning and its piercing noise. Thank you for the primal rage of St James’ Park.

Thank you for giving us the month of May and a flutter of tension, a feeling which is familiar and a reason that is not, to be the hunters not the hunted.’

‘Thank you for allowing us to reclaim our streets; people smiling, restaurants buzzing, bars buzzing, an entire city a beehive of buzzing, connected to the club again, one and indivisible, alive and awash with happiness.

After all those sour years of being patronised or ignored, of people failing to appreciate why things were so s…, of being told we expected too much or demanded too much or felt too much, thank you for reminding us not to give a f…’

‘Thank you for coming here and getting us. Thank you for bothering. In spite of some witless commentary over the decades, Newcastle has never been wedded to kamikaze football or Hollywood signings or distrustful of outsiders. The most fundamental aspects of Newcastle have always been our openness, our industry. Embrace us like we embrace life, like we embrace you, and we never let go.’

‘Thank you for forging this fine team. As I write to you, I can picture the response from elsewhere — “calm down, you’ve not won anything” — but those people don’t appreciate how little we’ve had to cheer and how novel it feels to see your lads put a shift in, enhancing each other. They are a team in the purest sense, greater than the sum of their parts, all in it together.’

‘The easy thing, the lazy thing, is to say you’ve splurged a fortune, but not compared to plenty of others and what you’ve actually done is take a club at its lowest ebb, bottom of the Premier League, and offered balance to years of under-spending or misspending. Thank you for buying well and sensibly, for making your foundation a core of character.

Thank you for not going down that well-trodden route of instant gratification. Thank you for giving us Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak, quality players we were intrigued by but who were hardly household names.

Thank you for bringing Dan Burn home to us, for letting him be us and represent us, game in, week out, for the drive and delight of realising his boyhood dream, from watching the Champions League as a kid to taking us there.’

‘“(I’ve) got that fear of tomorrow,” you said in our interview, but If I can ask one thing of you, Eddie, just one more thing, it’s this: let tomorrow go to hell, just this once. Look up and look around, see what you’ve unleashed and drink it in.

Thank you for making home feel like home again.

Best wishes,

Alan.’

Alan Shearer is and always will be, a Newcastle United legend.

For Eddie Howe it is still early days BUT on what we have seen so far, everything chance that the NUFC Head Coach could be talked of in similar fashion in the future.

