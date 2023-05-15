Opinion

A very different kind of an attack on Eddie Howe

Even those who keep only half an eye on the national press, are accustomed to the tunnel vision self-righteousness of The Guardian and its regular jibes at Newcastle United, especially with regard to the Saudi Arabia connection.

However, today’s Guardian contains an extraordinarily cheap and nasty ‘Talking Points’ piece by a Ms Louise Taylor on the self-effacing personal lifestyle of Eddie Howe, compared with that of more bon-vivant coaches.

Ms Taylor sees the assault on the Newcastle head coach at Leeds worth no more than a dig, in which she hopes the incident doesn’t increase his social anxiety.

The Guardian report – 15 May 2023:

‘Former Newcastle managers, most notably Rafael Benítez, Alan Pardew and Steve Bruce, were frequently seen out and about in the city’s suburbs, doing supermarket shops, eating in restaurants and, in Bruce’s case, walking his dog.

Mostly they were left alone but conversations with locals proved invariably polite and friendly, so it is a shame that Eddie Howe lives a more reclusive life, with Newcastle’s manager sometimes even leaving his house in disguise.

Let’s hope the shock at being shoved in the chest by a Leeds fan who invaded the technical area during Saturday’s tumultuous 2-2 draw at Elland Road – featuring three penalties (one missed) and a red card – does not further heighten Howe’s anxiety.

It was, mercifully, an extremely rare incident. Infinitely more common is Tony Mowbray’s recent experience in a Yarm coffee shop where two passersby spied Sunderland’s manager through the window and immediately bought him good-luck cards.

Louise Taylor’

The very serious implications of the Leeds incident are clearly beyond the limited compass of Ms Taylor’s imagination yet, one hopes, obvious to the football powers that be.

What if Eddie Howe’s attacker had been armed with a knife?

The security of the technical areas and indeed of the players ought to be reviewed with the utmost urgency.

Meanwhile, one hopes that the next time Louise Taylor rings the press office at St James’ Park to ask for an interview, she is given very short shrift.

