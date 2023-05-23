Opinion

A message for Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham

I have noticed something interesting from the fans of Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Something that has only increased in volume as the end of the season nears.

It isn’t just Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham supporters either, we also have the football ‘experts’, journalists, pundits etc coming out with the same kind of thing.

Namely, that Newcastle United have been so lucky to ‘sneak’ into a top four finish.

Apparently, the stars have simply aligned and Eddie Howe and his players have carried so much luck, their place in the Champions League has been gifted, rather than earned.

It is claimed that it is actually only the failings of Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs that have created this ‘one-off’ window of opportunity, a window that Newcastle United have fortuitously simply fallen through.

Is this really the truth?

Four days until the 2022/23 Premier League season ends, this is the table:

As you might have heard, Newcastle United are now guaranteed a top four position, that point against Leicester getting them over the line.

Newcastle United third on 70 points.

So what about those who have ‘gifted’ Eddie Howe’s side their one-off top four position this season?

Liverpool with 66 points in fifth.

Tottenham eighth with 58 points.

Chelsea twelfth on 43 points.

The way people go on, you’d think Newcastle had ‘sneaked’ in by a point or two.

Whereas the reality is, before we get to these very final games of the season, Newcastle United are currently four, twelve and twenty seven(!) points clear of Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea, respectively.

This hasn’t been sneaking it, this has been NUFC smashing Chelsea and Tottenham, whilst in reality Liverpool are the ones who have got ever so lucky this season when it comes to where they are going to end up in the table. They carried all the luck (and referee / VAR decisions – more of that later…) in the two games against Newcastle United. Then in this final run-in they have won numerous games by the odd goal when not playing that well, whilst the number of referee / VAR decisions that go in their favour are laughable.

Again, with the way Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool fans have gone on, you’d believe this is some kind of freak season when Newcastle United have been allowed to sneak in with a far lower points total that normally gets you top four.

In reality, 70 points, Newcastle’s total with one game to play, is pretty much around the norm that gets you fourth spot (sometimes higher).

Indeed, looking at other recent seasons, it is actually somewhat better than that.

In 2020/21, Liverpool (69) and Chelsea (67) finished third and fourth.

In 2019/20, Man U (66) and Chelsea (66) were third and fourth.

With Liverpool set to join Chelsea and Tottenham in not being able to offer new signings Champions League football, plus carrying the massive financial hit of no Champions League revenues next season, I’m not exactly sure either how this is guaranteed to be one-off for NUFC???

Whilst no guarantees on where Newcastle United finish next season, I think it is fair to say that Howe’s team and squad are going to be stronger, at least on paper, than they have been this season.

Whilst for Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool, there is logically every chance they could continue heading in the opposite direction.

The fact is as well, Newcastle United are a very different football club to Leicester City. The Foxes performed miracles to win the title in 2016 BUT didn’t have the fanbase nor room for growth that they could have exploited.

Newcastle have all of that and more, plus have wealthy ambitious owners determined to build on this breakthrough season.

Might be interesting to revisit this in a year’s time, I wonder what excuses the fans of Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool will be using then…?

