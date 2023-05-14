Opinion

A lunchtime catch up with the NME boys and girls

I had a lunchtime get together with a few of my old NME mates and their loyal and long suffering spouses at North Shields Terminus club on Saturday.

I was the only unattached member of the throng, as my missus got fed up of playing second fiddle to the Toon once the bairns were grown up many years ago.

Everyone was looking forward to the Newcastle United early kick off against Leeds United at Elland Road, but I had a feeling, this game would be a lot harder than some were saying.

Just before kick-off I said to little Lol that we should avoid handing Leeds opportunities from set-pieces.

Straight from the off it became apparently obvious by the amount of towels on the cinder track, that Big Sham had been drilling into his new players the benefit of launching missile like throw-ins.

A fine save by Nick Pope but he could only parry the ball as far as the on-rushing Luke Ayling, Leeds grabbing the early advantage.

I wasn’t particularly worried because there was plenty of time remaining, but was a little concerned that our midfield were dropping off, giving Leeds time and space to start attacks.

This is what happened when Joelinton clumsily gave away the penalty on the half hour mark.

Journeyman centre forward Patrick Bamford’s body language gave away the pressure he must have been feeling from the excited and expectant home supporters.

His subsequent spot-kick was poor but it still needed stopping, so thank you Nick for keeping us in the game.

Straight up to the other end and the ‘Rolls Royce’ looked like he’d been ploughed into by a tractor.

Another stonewall penalty and this time a definitive outcome, with Callum Wilson showing the onlooking Bamford how it should be done.

At half-time the company were in good spirits, Kevan reminisced about an altercation we had in the Peacock pub in Leeds back in the 1980s.

Drink did flow and blood did spill that day, Kev told the tale as romantically as Phil Lynott.

The second half saw a refreshed Newcastle more on the front foot.

We looked a yard sharper than Leeds and the general consensus was that Leeds seemed to be buckling.

This looked to be the case, when a daft handball gave Callum Wilson the opportunity to grab his second of the game from the spot.

Leeds weren’t done though and gamely came back at us.

Their hard earned equaliser duly arrived via a crucial deflection off Kieran Trippier’s bonce.

After it had finished all square we were all in general agreement that the result was a fair one in the circumstances. I’ll happily take the point and move onto our next game.

It’s good to catch up with old mates and I enjoyed my day oot.

I also received a great picture from Ashington Mick.

Mick is a giant of a guy and is standing with his arms around King Kev and Terry Mac, surrounded by the players of 1992/93.

Another picture from the same do came from my other pal Andy Johnson. He had his arm wrapped around my favourite ever Toon player, Liam O’Brien, and Liam was smiling ‘Terry Thomas style’, as if he’d just banged in another one from 25 yards against the mackems.

We are all getting older and in years to come we’ll hopefully get the chance to look back on our wonderful memories of this current season.

As the great Dino would croon…

‘The sweet sweet memories you’ve given me,

You can’t beat the memories you’ve given me’.

Oh how I love Newcastle United.

So a big thank you to all the lads and lasses who made yesterday a happy reunion.

