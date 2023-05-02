Opinion

A Flock of Seagulls – Brighton still to play Newcastle United and the rest of the Premier League top 4

‘Wishing (If I had a photograph of you)’ was a hit for A Flock of Seagulls in the Autumn of 1982.

Keegan-mania was still at a premium as King Kev had recently bagged four goals in a hammering of Rotherham at Millmoor.

Imre Varadi and Kevin Todd were KK’s early strike partners but the Toon were inconsistent.

Promotion to the First Division was only a pipedream in 1982/83.

When we were drawn against the Seagulls of Brighton and Hove Albion in the third round of the FA Cup, this led to one of the most controversial refereeing performances ever seen at St James’ Park, by one Trelford Mills.

First Division Brighton prevailed at St James’ Park on an infamous Wednesday night and Jimmy Melia eventually took the Seagulls on a fairytale trip all the way to the FA Cup Final.

They came so close against Ron Atkinson’s expensively assembled Manchester United in 1983, before losing at Wembley after a replay.

Brighton were also relegated that season and a season later rocked up at St James’ Park with Newcastle United fans in celebratory mode.

Arthur Cox’s free-scoring team spearheaded by Keegan, Waddle and Beardsley were marching back into the old First Division, and the day was memorable for a Peter Beardsley special in front of a packed and swaying Gallowgate End.

Nearly forty years have now passed, and Brighton are going to be our visitors once again before the end of this fantastic season.

With Newcastle United on the brink of Champions League football, and with both ourselves and Brighton playing some wonderful football, I know that the Seagulls will have our respect and that their supporters will be guaranteed their safety in the friendly streets and bars of Newcastle.

A Flock of Seagulls were a great band and actually reunited in 2021.

They have since done a couple of albums with the Prague Phiharmonic.

I would love it if they could came to The Sage and opened up their set with the brilliant and still relevant ‘I Ran’.

Newcastle United, music and the ‘Seagulls’, will always have a special place in my heart, whether it be 1982 or 2023.

