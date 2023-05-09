Opinion

A blind man, in a dark room, looking for the black cat…that isn’t there

This moment of comedy genius (‘A blind man, in a dark room, looking for the black cat…that isn’t there’) was delivered by that Geordie… ‘comedy genius’, Rowan Atkinson.

Since Sunday afternoon, I have seen a significant number of Newcastle United fans (and outsiders) trying to outdo the now 68 year old who has been responsible for delivering some of the biggest laughs myself and others have enjoyed in our lifetimes, with naturally Blackadder Goes Forth the absolute pinnacle.

Anyway, back to business and Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2.

The current day equivalent of that genius line (‘A blind man, in a dark room, looking for the black cat…that isn’t there’) I first heard from Rowan Atkinson many years ago, is the past 48 hours Newcastle United fans (and outsiders) looking for what went wrong on Sunday and who was to blame.

Was it Eddie Howe to blame?

Was it tactics?

Was it the formation?

Was it Nick Pope because he miskicked one clearance that almost hit Saka?

Was it Bruno Guimaraes at fault?

Was it the NUFC defence?

Was it Isak and Wilson playing together from the start?

Was it yet further proof that this Newcastle team are hopeless when it comes to taking chances?

Was it playing the national anthem pre-match?

Was it not everybody joining in with the national anthem?

Was it the subs made too late?

Was it the wrong subs?

Was it (***insert any other individual player) to blame?

The reality of course, is that just like Mr Atkinson’s black cat, the blame isn’t there to be attached to anybody connected with Newcastle United BECAUSE it isn’t there.

No matter where you look, you are looking in the wrong place for the black cat, for who to blame.

The answer of who is to blame for Sunday is of course, the big reveal… Arsenal!

Arsenal arrived at St James’ Park having had a dip in form in some recent matches BUT they hadn’t become a bad team overnight, indeed they hadn’t even become a bad team at all in reality, even in these games they didn’t win. They simply had a spell where everything went against them, their form having a dip and colliding with a mixture of bad luck, odd mistakes and some inspiration at times from the opposition. This happens, it is called football.

Watching on TV, the big message from commentators and pundits was what a brilliant match this had been.

The second and third best teams in the country both going all out to win the game. A match that was decided by fine margins.

Arsenal arrived having lost precisely four Premier League games all season, the same as Newcastle United.

Arteta’s team losing twice to champions-elect Man City, that total one-off when they never showed up at Everton and the scouse mackems got a new manager Dyche bounce to fluke a 1-0, the only other PL defeat this season way back on 4 September 2022 when losing at Old Trafford.

Bottom line was that it would take a very very good performance from Newcastle United to win this.

Whilst they’d had a dip in form, Arsenal had still scored 29 goals in their last 10 Premier League matches and only against Man City (1-4) had the Gunners scored less than two or more goals. They are the second top goalscorers in the Premier League by some distance (now 83 goals scored) and in only two (home to Newcastle and away at Everton) games of the 35 PL matches have Arsenal failed to score at all.

Basically, we knew Arsenal would score for sure at some point and very likely they would get at least two. So Newcastle United needed to score at least two goals to be pretty sure of getting something from the match, probably three for the win.

As it happened, Arsenal could and should have scored more than two goals AND Newcastle United should have done so as well.

NUFC had a lot of very good opportunities to score and a combination of great goalkeeping, committed defending, bad luck, bad finishing and the woodwork, prevented that happening. This was also the case for Arsenal and why they only scored two, although there WAS elements of luck with the two goals they did score, the ball straight through the legs of Botman for the first and of course an own goal the second.

Goals change games and if Newcastle United had scored first, as Eddie Howe had sent his team out to do, then what follows is so different.

Arsenal would have been chasing the game and Newcastle United would have then found plenty of gaps to exploit and I’m sure NUFC would have ended up scoring three or more goals by the end, if Murphy’s shot had gone in off the post, or the rebound not came to Wilson so fast, or the penalty decision had gone our way.

Instead of course that delay for the VAR decision additionally unsettled Newcastle and at the same time helped settle Arsenal, who had been under the cosh in the opening stages. They go up the other end and a series of incidents combine against us.

People wanting to blame Nick Pope for that first goal, the defeat overall?

He was by some distance our MOTM.

It was a beautiful strike right in the bottom corner and the fault lay with our players ridiculously deep and not getting out to Odegaard quicker, then bad luck was the other factor as Botman was running across in front of Pope and it went straight through his legs. If you want a dodgy keeper then look at David de Gea on Sunday, as far as I know Pope still hasn’t conceded a goal that has been put down as a clear error by him all this season, I think it was de Gea’s fourth. Yes he (Pope) almost hit Saka with that off balance clearance but he didn’t and it wasn’t why we lost. Meanwhile, he made save after save that saved NUFC and kept us in it in that first half.

I do have issues with some of our fans who when we do lose and/or don’t play that well, always look for NUFC players to blame.

You can’t play well all the time and no team takes their chances every match. Haaland should have had four or five goals on Saturday and Man City should have won by at least seven or eight and yet by the end of that game the pundits / commentators were then trying to turn the game into some kind of big Allardyce positive, as Leeds fluked a late goal with their only serious shot, after a 90 minutes where they struggled to get out of their own half.

Some people claiming that this is simply ‘proof’ once again that this set of Newcastle United players can’t finish?

NUFC had just scored 26 goals in the previous nine games before Sunday!

By the end it could / should have been 4-4, or maybe 4-3 to either side.

Yes, Arsenal were the better team overall, after getting the benefit of that first goal and Newcastle having to chase. However, at the same time NUFC still had plenty of chances and if Isak had put his header inside the post rather then hitting it at the start of the second half, or if Schar had buried his header from four yards out as he should have rather than give Ramsdale the chance to make a class save, then it wouldn’t have been the Swiss defender cruelly conceding an own goal as Newcastle chased the game and became stretched.

Instead I am confident that if equalising, then at worst Newcastle United would have drawn the game and very likely won it, as the momentum would have been back with them AND Arsenal the ones having to take chances, as it was win or nothing for them, to have any chance of bothering Man City.

However, Arsenal played well, got that vital first goal, rode their luck a bit at times, but overall were very good.

Bottom line for me is that Arsenal won this match, not a case of Newcastle United losing it and looking for who to blame.

If Eddie Howe’s side repeat those levels they will for sure overwhelm Leeds and Leicester and almost certainly the same at home to Brighton and probably once again on the final day at Chelsea.

