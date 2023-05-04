Opinion

4 Newcastle United fans earned chance to be involved – Made the Champions League difference?

Newcastle United fans have played their full part off the pitch this past season.

Across 46 games played, in all competitions, every single ticket (home and away) bought up.

A magnificent contribution from the terraces, especially as it was so rare to see any NUFC match stay in its scheduled spot.

Broadcasters finding Newcastle United irresistible.

How about though the contribution of those Newcastle United fans… on the pitch?

In this Newcastle United squad there are actually six lifelong Newcastle United fans and in the 38 Premier League games in this 2022/23 season, they made a combined 129 PL appearances.

Newcastle United fans and their total Premier League appearances this season, then in brackets the breakdown of starts and sub appearances:

38 Dan Burn (35+3)

33 Sean Longstaff (28+5)

36 Jacob Murphy (14+22)

22 Elliot Anderson (3+19)

0 Paul Dummett (0+0)

0 Mark Gillespie (0+0)

Now I might be wrong but…I can’t believe that any other club towards the upper end of the Premier League, especially amongst the usual suspects, had anything like as many appearances this season by lifelong fans of the club they are playing for.

Eddie Howe has spoken about it before and I think he absolutely believes it as well, that it’s a massive extra bonus if NUFC have players who also happen to be Newcastle United fans.

The NUFC Head Coach hasn’t sent out a single Premier League starting eleven this season, that didn’t include at least one of these Newcastle United fans.

Does it make a difference having one or more Newcastle United fans on the pitch and indeed in the dressing room and / or on the training pitch?

Well, like Eddie Howe, I would have to say undoubtedly yes.

These are players who you know for sure will always give the proverbial 110% and who will help / ensure that every single other NUFC players understands exactly what this club means to the fans.

When Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman arrived at Newcastle United, do you honestly believe that having the likes of Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff mixing with them, didn’t have a positive influence?

This season we have seen other clubs having issues where some players, at times, haven’t shown total commitment.

I don’t think anybody would claim this has been the case in any Newcastle United match this season.

Obviously, before anybody gets onto the pitch representing NUFC, they have to deserve it based on ability, whether they are Newcastle United fans or not.

However, it is a massive added bonus if indeed there are Newcastle United fans who are good enough to take to the pitch in black and white (and random change strips…).

Stop for a moment and just imagine for a moment how it must feel, for somebody such as Dan Burn, who was born into a Newcastle United family, was on the club’s books as a kid, but then was let go and went into non-league before going on an astonishing journey that completed a full circle, when Eddie Howe made the inspired signing 16 months ago.

Or Jacob Murphy, also born into a Newcastle United family, but an ex-pat one, along with his twin brother.

A player whose career was going nowhere under Steve Bruce and Eddie Howe has turned him into an effective first team performer. He has looked like a proper player in these later stages of the season and a big part of him getting to that stage is because he is a Newcastle fan. I can’t believe he would be performing as he has been, if at any other club.

Have these Newcastle United fans on the pitch made the Champions League difference?

Well, it has been a dream come true for us AND especially them.

