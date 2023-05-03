Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 4 Brighton 1

Thursday night’s match ended Newcastle 4 Brighton 1.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A game that saw Newcastle United at it from the off and after Brighton produced a scare with an early second half goal, Eddie Howe’s side kept at it and finally saw the kind of scoreline their performance had deserved.

This time it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

Press men

The tactical execution of this game was absolutely brilliant. Top marks Eddie!

The high press, our trademark, worked really well against a Brighton side who four days earlier had made Arsenal look all at sea.

There were so many great performances as we held firm at 2-1 before the floodgates opened late on.

With a few new players we could well be on course to do this to a few sides on the continent.

Howe has turned Newcastle United into a tactically mature side. You love to see it!

Key man Kieran

It was a stellar showing from the skipper. Trippier was bought for that.

He has played a key role in nullifying Brighton and his ability from set pieces was ten out of ten.

A wicked corner forced the own goal opener. A lovely ball. Whipped at pace.

His second delivery from a free kick was pinpoint on to the forehead of Big Dan Burn to thunder home the all important second goal.

At £12m Trippier has been a heck of a purchase.

Super Cal is back on form their defenders are atrocious

That was 18 for the season for super Callum Wilson.

He’s had his struggles in mid season but what a time to hit form for the run in.

It was a great finish and he really ought to have scored a second.

The number nine was also provider for Bruno to add the fourth, proving he’s got more to his game as well as goals.

Wilson is a class act, a great pro and he’s going to do well for us in Europe – if he can stay fit.

A final special mention for Miggy Almiron, who put in a great shift in midfield and assisted with a perfect slide rule pass for Wilson’s goal.

NEGATIVES (not many)

Walking wounded

The victory came at the cost of more injuries.

Willock’s season looks to be over with a hamstring.

Joelinton has a question mark over his fitness after another all-action display.

Longstaff was already out and even Elliot Anderson was limping at the end.

What sort of centre midfield can Howe put out on Monday? It’s a concern.

We may even see Schar in a defensive midfield role if Joelinton can’t get right for Monday.

The Alamo

We had so many chances to bury this game and a fair few went begging.

Miggy in particular should have made 3-0 just seconds before Brighton halved the deficit.

One more to go

One final home game remains and we need a point to seal Champions League football.

That was courtesy of Liverpool dropping two points at home to Villa (the scousers very nearly lost the game).

Nerves are still jangling and we will face a Leicester side who are woeful at the back but battling for their Premier League lives.

The ball is firmly in our court though, albeit with some work left to do.

Let’s not take anything for granted. Fingers crossed we see it through.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Brighton 1 – Thursday 18 May 7.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Undav 22 OG, Burn 45+4, Wilson 89, Bruno 90+1

Brighton:

Undav 51

Possession was Brighton 66% Newcastle 34%

Total shots were Brighton 8 Newcastle 22

Shots on target were Brighton 2 Newcastle 9

Corners were Brighton 1 Newcastle 6

Referee: Robert Jones

Crowd: 52,122

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 90+5), Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Targett 90+5), Almiron (ASM 90+4), Willock (Anderson 61), Isak (Gordon 90+4), Wilson

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Miley

