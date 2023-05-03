News

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 3 Southampton 1

Sunday’s match ended Newcastle 3 Southampton 1

The away side competing well in the opening 45 and grabbing a shock lead just before half-time.

Eddie Howe though powering up his troops at the break, Newcastle United hammering the visitors in the second-half and worthy 3-1 winners.

This time it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

The famous number 9

There can be no doubt that the key to this vital victory was the appearance of Callum Wilson.

Whatever the issue he had just after he came back from the World Cup, he has well and truly shrugged it off.

Eight goals in seven games for United is absolute manna from heaven and he’s dovetailing really well with Isak.

He was denied a hat-trick by the finest of margins but his two goals were the finishes of a master craftsman. He makes goal scoring look easy, when it really isn’t.

He had one shot that was so good it hit the crossbar twice!

Wilson is a key player and Eddie Howe knows how to use him / rotate him to keep from burning out.

A worthy wearer of the number nine jersey.

Go easy on Gordon

I felt Gordon was harshly criticised after this game.

He had a good opening 45 minutes and was really unlucky not to score.

Our January buy had his best moment when he was put clean through by Isak and has placed his shot on to the post when it was easier to find the back of the net.

Such a shame.

I am determined his display ought to go down as a positive. He had chances and we know there is more to come from a player who is just 22.

He needs support, not criticism, and he needs to get a chance down the right hand side of the front three.

Taking charge

The domination we were able to show in that second half was a huge plus (after the break – 17 shots in total, five on target from 67% possession).

The players really went for it, despite that being their third game in seven days.

There must have been some tired minds and bodies but they weren’t to be denied.

We laid siege to the Gallowgate goal and Southampton were forced deeper and deeper until eventually, and thankfully, they cracked.

The win leaves us third in the Premier League at the start of May.

Two more wins from the final five games could be enough to ensure Champions League football in the 23/24 season.

Special mention for Sven Botman, who did really well with that header from the corner which led to Walcott putting the ball into his own net.

NEGATIVES (Very few, so bullet points again here!)

Left wing tendencies:

Is it clear that Gordon isn’t best down the left side of midfield?

Surely a square peg in a round hole?

Needs a chance in his correct position.

Sean a big miss:

The importance of Sean Longstaff to this team is huge and he was missed. Let’s hope he is back soon.

The signs are that he might be ok, after that heavy tackle at Goodison led to fears he had broken his foot.

Officialdom:

Once again the VAR was a talking point.

Wilson was level surely?

Meanwhile, the game at Anfield saw a lack of decisions, Jota not getting a red card and then he scored the winner.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1 – Sunday 30 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 54, 81, Walcott OG 79,

Southampton:

Armstrong 41

(In brackets the half-time stats)

Possession was Southampton 35% (37%) Newcastle 65% (63%)

Total shots were Southampton 4 (4) Newcastle 22 (5)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (0)

Corners were Southampton 2 (1) Newcastle 11 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 45), Murphy (Almiron 69), Willock (Anderson 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 90+2)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo

