Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 0 Leicester 0

Monday night’s match ended Newcastle 0 Leicester 0.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A game that saw Newcastle United completely dominate but fail to find the back of the net, somehow. They do though find the woodwork three times in a game where Leicester rarely even tried to get out of their own half.

This time it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

History is made

After two decades we are back in the top four. Has it sunk in yet?

It may have been a goalless draw but that was the point that the club needed to make a barely believable return to Europe’s premier club competition.

The biggest take from the game was that they got the job done and we go into the Champions League next season.

Maybe starting to run on empty after a long hard season so to get it done by needing just a draw from the last two games, was an immense achievement.

A team led by Eddie Howe and the players bought into his progressive philosophy and attention to detail.

Those who recall getting to the top four in 2001/02 season will recall we did it with a 2-2 draw at Blackburn.

Fast forward to 2023 and it’s a draw at home to Leicester City, who really were quite fortunate not to get beat.

Supper stopper

The attacking players this season have taken the plaudits but it was our goalkeeper who got us over the line. That was £10m well spent.

With the game almost over, the Foxes finally mustered an attack, and it was a great chance, which Nick Pope reacted to make the save when it looked like they’d done a smash and grab on us.

Pope has been brilliant and it was perhaps fitting that he had that moment after his red card that denied him the League Cup final appearance.

A club, United

The scenes after the final whistle will live long in the memory.

The displays from Wor Flags pre-kick off have been magnificent all season long and it contributed to a truly special night.

Owners on the pitch with players and manager, no more Mike Ashley, and a brighter future ahead.

Newcastle United is not only back, it’s back big time.

NEGATIVES (not many, so just bullet points here)

Profligacy: Even amid the celebrations there was a small part of us all that was left wondering yet again why we seem to spurn so many chances, whilst also so good at hitting the woodwork.

No J7: It was such a shame to see Joelinton not make it through the warm-up. He’s a warrior but this marathon season has caught up even with him.

Gordon: Still the wait goes on for Anthony Gordon to get his first goal in a black and white shirt.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 – Monday 22 May 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Leicester City:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 22% (17%) Newcastle 78% (83%)

Total shots were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 23 (14)

Shots on target were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 12 (6)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Crowd: 52,152 (Leicester approx 1,300)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson (Murphy 77), Almiron (Gordon 88), Wilson (ASM 68), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Miley, Ashby

(Match Report – Nothing was going to stand in our way – Read HERE)

(Eddie Howe shows his class as per usual – Newcastle United boss reflects on achieving his targets – Read HERE)

(Dean Smith refuses to apologise after Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(And there we have it! Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 and Champions League qualification!! Read HERE)

