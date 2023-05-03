Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

Sunday’s match ended Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

Newcastle United starting well but the post and match officials going against them at key moments in the opening minutes.

Arsenal then hitting them with the sucker punch and that 14th minute goal giving the visitors the platform to go on and take all points.

This time it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

Past v Present

We may have lost the game but the way Arsenal approached it, just showed how far we have come in such a short period since Mike Ashley was swept from power.

Arteta made no apologies for his team’s approach and they needed to do that to get over the line

Not so long ago there was no Bruno, no Isak, Steve Bruce was the manager, and Arsenal would have strolled to three easy points.

St James’ Park is a hard place to go to now.

On the day, the Gunners got the goal against the run of play and that set them on their way, but we can take heart from the club being in rude health and the knowledge that we can play so much better than this.

Lucky Arsenal

It was one of them days. You get them.

Unlike their visit last season, Arsenal got everything going their way in what was a breathless contest.

Two strikes that crash against the Arsenal post and they go in on another day.

Then the VAR decision went against us. These were all huge moments.

The positive here is that we know we can play better and we know that our title chasing visitors had their Lucky Arsenal moniker back with them this time around.

ASM’s back

It’s all hands to the pumps for the final five games, so it was good to finally see Allan Saint-Maximin back from injury. We may need him.

Let’s hope he can get his sharpness back quickly enough to make a real impact.

NEGATIVES

Newcastle fans vs some journalists

A running theme this season has been some writers on national titles constantly calling out Newcastle for time wasting.

I would add, these are reporters who are not locally based.

When Arsenal bring those self-same tactics to SJP it’s written up as wily Arteta and his brilliant game management plan.

Midfield woe

It was a day when Bruno wasn’t at his brilliant best.

He’s only human. He may occasionally have the odd bad game and he was up against one of the best teams in the country right now, bar Man City.

We were a bit sloppy in possession and when it’s top level oppo you get punished, which proved to be the case.

The wider concern with Bruno is his ankle. Is Howe asking him to play through a pain barrier? Does he need surgery on it?

United really missed Sean Longstaff. I never thought I would say that, but we did. His legs in midfield are vital and it showed. He is another player with an injury question mark, after Everton nobbled him the other week. A scan for him again this week on his injured foot and it might be the case he’s played his last game of the 22/23 season. Let’s hope not.

Top four hopes under threat

Getting into into the top four of the Premier League is a massive challenge.

All the top clubs want / need to be in the Champions League.

Newcastle have come from nowhere this season to crash the party, plundering 65 points so far.

We’re in the run-in now and we have just had a wobble.

The gap to Liverpool has been cut to from nine to three, with Klopp’s men winning six on the belt.

Let’s hope we can regroup and get the two wins that we need.

At the moment, you would have to say, that the top four place we covet is under threat, and certainly there is a question mark there as we head to Elland Road to face a side battling the drop, who have our old mate Big Sam in charge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 – Sunday 7 May 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Arsenal:

Odegaard 14, Schar OG 71

Possession was Arsenal 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Arsenal 10 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Arsenal 6 Newcastle 5

Corners were Arsenal 4 Newcastle 9

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 82), Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 81), Murphy (Almiron 65), Willock (ASM 78), Isak, Wilson (Gordon 78)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Manquillo

(Match Report – This cost us the game on reflection – Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 0-2 defeat v Arsenal – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 – NUFC lose a battle NOT the war – Read HERE)

