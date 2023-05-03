Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Leeds 2 Newcastle 2

Saturday afternoon’s match ended Leeds 2 Newcastle 2.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A game packed with incident that saw Eddie Howe’s side eventually emerge with what could prove a valuable point.

This time it is Dale Thompson:

POSITIVES

Wilson and Isak starting

For those looking to find something / someone to blame for Newcastle United not winning the game, no doubt some will be wanting to claim starting with both strikers was actually a negative.

Not me.

I thought they both played alright and Eddie Howe changed it during the match as well, in terms of giving Alexander Isak more of a free role playing in and around Callum Wilson.

When you look at the goals, Isak won both penalties with his movement into the box, along with Wilson also a distraction for Leeds, whilst Wilson was superb in converting both.

So easy for some fans to take for granted converted penalties but Bamford’s failure to do so just sums up how valuable somebody such as Wilson is, in such high pressure moments.

A point’s a point you cannot grumble…

Well you can…but it won’t do you any good.

Back in the olden days, the difference between a win and a draw was only one point, now of course it is doubled.

However, that point in a game that could have ended up with any of the three possible outcomes, ensured that Newcastle United remain in third with three games remaining, rather than ending up behind Man U and even potentially Liverpool as well after this round of PL matches.

Nick Pope

Excellent once again, almost certainly earned Newcastle United one point and really he deserved to have been on the winning side for sure.

Another penalty save for his collection but unlike at Brentford, Newcastle couldn’t then ensure a complete turnaround by the final whistle.

As well as his saves, Pope was once again superb at sweeping behind his defence. Nowhere near enough credit given to him for this part of his skill set.

NEGATIVES

Those 10 minutes

I think my biggest / only real criticism of the team on Saturday, was this ten minute period.

Between 69 and 79 minutes.

This is when the game opened up, Newcastle United in the lead and they could and should have scored the third and made sure of the three points.

Match officials

Usually at a match, you get so frustrated at the injustices you see when it comes to match officials, then later when watching TV replays you find that you had got a ‘little’ excited in the moment / drink. That things hadn’t actually been half as bad as you thought you’d seen.

This was one of those strange ones where it was the complete opposite.

In the away end I thought the referee wasn’t great and VAR possibly not a positive either for NUFC.

However, for me, TV replays showed them to be far far worse than I’d appreciated in the flesh.

Firpo should have been sent off far earlier for sure, whilst it was comical how VAR appeared to be looking for any possible minute reason to not give us either penalty, yet the blatant push on one of our players (can’t remember who it was now) in the box as he went to challenge for the ball, wasn’t even looked at. These were just a couple of examples of a very one-sided match when it came from input via match officials.

An idiot has appeared in front of the dugout

No, I am not talking about Sam Allardyce!

Instead, it is the pathetic creature who embarrassed Leeds United when confronting and assaulting Eddie Howe.

Especially to deter others, a prison sentence has to be the end result.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 13 May 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 31 pen, 69 pen

Leeds:

Ayling 7 Kristensen 79, Firpo red card 90+1

(stats in brackets are at half-time)

Possession was Leeds 37% (32%) Newcastle 63% (69%)

Total shots were Leeds 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (8)

Shots on target were Leeds 4 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Leeds 2 (1) Newcastle 6 (2)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Crowd: 36,955 (NUFC 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Gordon 73), Willock (Anderson 87), Isak, Wilson (ASM 73)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Manquillo, Targett, Murphy

