Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1

Sunday’s match ended Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A game that saw Newcastle United play really well in the first half and Anthony Gordon score the opener, only for a Trippier own goal and a lower key second half to see NUFC sign off the season with a credible draw.

This time it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

AG off the mark

It was a welcome sight to see Anthony Gordon open his Newcastle account.

Since Gordon’s arrival in January he’s been faced with the challenge of getting up to speed at a new club, both tactically and in terms of fitness levels.

The player has said as much himself in a revealing post match interview.

Whatever the set up is like at Everton, he admitted himself the fitness level demanded by Eddie Howe was a big step up.

Gordon has cut a frustrated figure but on Sunday there was a start and finally that elusive goal.

We all sincerely hope that’s the start of things and next season he’ll undoubtedly be a really important player.

Party Tyne at the Bridge

That was a really loud away end. A glorious day to bring the curtain down on a stellar season.

We didn’t win the game, maybe we should have, but we more than lived with Chelsea.

It was just so refreshing to see us go there for the first time in 20 years and look the more dominant club, and not be a joke.

Going the extra Miley

What a day for 17 year-old Lewis Miley.

He became the youngest player to represent Newcastle Utd in the Premier League and he did well in his cameo. He certainly didn’t look out of place up against £100m Enzo.

He’s tall, he can pass it, and he rattled the bar with a shot which saw him really unlucky not to have scored on debut.

A truly great prospect for us, whether he goes out on loan or stays with the first team for the Champions League group phase to help us hit the home-grown player quota as per UEFA regulations.

NEGATIVES

Chance missed to rub blue noses in it?

If there was a small negative from Sunday then it was the fact we may never get such a good chance to win at Stamford Bridge and rub their noses in it – for a change. Not to mention do the double over them.

It’s been a long season though, and there wasn’t much left to play for, so it’s not such a massive deal.

ASM farewell?

I sincerely hope that wasn’t Allan Saint-Maximin’s final game for the club, though I appreciate other fans may take a different view.

There was a somewhat cryptic social media post from ASM after the game, so who knows if the club will cash him in to add to the summer transfer coffers.

Let’s hope not. He will be needed for Champions League games and surely he’ll be desperate to make up for this injury interrupted season.

Can’t believe it’s over

The only other negative from this game was the fact this stunner of a football season has had to come to an end.

The club is in a golden new era and I just wanted a few more games!

Let’s hope the summer will bring some fresh investment in players and we are already counting down to the big kick off in August, preceded of course by a canny few pre-season games to whet the appetites.

Enjoy the summer break.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 28 May 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 9

Chelsea:

Trippier OG 27

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 65% (61%) Newcastle 35% (39%)

Total shots were Chelsea 22 (9) Newcastle 13 (11)

Shots on target were Chelsea 5 (3) Newcastle 4 (4)

Corners were Chelsea 10 (7) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 75), Bruno, Gordon (Murphy 69), Anderson (Miley 76), Almiron, ASM (Wilson 69), Isak (Lewis 88)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Ashby

