News

3 Newcastle United stars nominated for Premier League goal of the season

What is the Premier League goal of the season?

Sunday seeing the 2022/23 season finally end.

That means 380 matches’ worth of goals to choose from.

Sunday night saw the final Match of The Day programme covering the last day of the season.

As part of the programme they came up with a Premier League goal of the season.

Then nominations in all, which included three from Newcastle United stars.

Match of The Day viewers were asked during the programme to make their personal selection, with then Alan Shearer and Ian Wright to agree on which of the three goals with the highest votes would get the accolade.

There were ten to choose from:

Allan Saint-Maximim – Wolves 1 Newcastle 1

Son Heung-min – Tottenham v Leicester

Miguel Almiron – Fulham 1 Newcastle 4

Demarai Gray – Man City v Everton

Marcus Rashford – Arsenal v Man U

Seamus Coleman – Everton v Leeds

Reiss Nelson – Arsenal v Bournemouth

Jocab Murphy – Everton 1 Newcastle 4

Ilkay Gudogan – Everton v Man City

Julio Enciso – Brighton v Man City

The Match of The Day viewers made the following their top three (guessing that with three to choose from, the NUFC voting public seeing their vote split…):

Marcus Rashford

Reiss Nelson

Julio Enciso.

Alan Shearer selecting Enciso’s out of those three, Ian Wright picking Nelson’s.

Gary Lineker with the casting vote and awarding Premier League goal of the season to Julio Enciso.

