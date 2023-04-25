Transfer Market

Yankuba Minteh goes public – Admits he wants to join Newcastle United in next transfer window

Yankuba Minteh has now declared that he wants to join Newcastle United this summer.

The teenager has been a sensation in Danish football this season, making his debut on 10 September 2022 as a substitute for Odense Boldklub against Copenhagen and scoring the winner only three minutes later.

In total the 18 year old winger has delivered five goals and seven assists from 17 matches this season for OB.

A few days ago the Danish media were claiming that a deal for Yankuba Minteh to join Newcastle United was very close, expected to be finalised and announced in the near future.

Now Yankuba Minteh has been interviewed by Viaplay and asked about the reported Newcastle United potential move and whether he is interested:

“Of course I want to go to Newcastle.

“It is a big club in the Premier League and they are doing something good.

“They are fighting for a place in the Champions League.

“I am ready to take the next step and it will only be good for me.”

Yankuba Minteh moved from his native Gambia in summer 2022 and as well as his sensational form in Danish club football, has already been involved with the Gambia national senior squad. Called up for friendlies in November 2022.

Newcastle United have already shown a very clear strategy of targeting younger / young players, with their best years ahead of them.

As well as those in their early 20s ready to go straight into the first team squad, such as Isak, Bruno, Botman and Gordon.

NUFC also bringing in a host of teenagers, the likes of Garang Kuol.

Newcastle United are also in the process of massively expanding their recruitment / scouting department, searching for talented players in the UK and all around the globe.

Exciting times for both now and especially what could be possible in the future.

