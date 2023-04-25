News

Wor Flags – Appeal for Newcastle United fans help in games that will decide Champions League football

One of the many positives of the departure of Mike Ashley, was the return of Wor Flags to matches.

The pre-match flag displays once again part of the matchday routine.

Ahead of the first home match of the season, Wor Flags invited all fans to consider helping them with future flag displays by setting up a regular monthly donation to assist in funding them.

In the aftermath of Sunday’s stunning demolition of Tottenham, Wor Flags have renewed their appeal for Newcastle United fans to help keep the momentum going on the terraces as well….

Wor Flags have reached out for help via social media:

‘The support we have received from Newcastle fans across the globe has been nothing short of outstanding.

For 7 years we have all come together and helped bring some magic back to St James’ Park.

When we had our first display in the Championship back in 2016, not many of us would have imagined that Newcastle United would be going into the final set of fixtures in the race for Champions League football.

Whatever happens this season, it has been one to remember. A trip to Wembley, some sensational football and results to match. European football, and the prospect of Geordies travelling the continent once again, is within our grasp.

We have four home games to go. We’re calling on that support once again. St James’ Park needs to be at the top of its game, and we want our displays to be amongst the best we have produced.

Unfortunately displays aren’t cheap, and we’re asking you, if you can afford it, to please consider donating to our cause through a one-off donation. A monthly contribution would be even better.

Every single penny goes back towards what you see in the stands.

Newcastle United Will Never Be Defeated.’

The Wor Flags ‘goal’ explained:

‘Our Goal

Wor Flags goal is straightforward – to create displays at St James’ Park that are worthy of this great club. We will achieve this in the following ways:

Hundreds of black and white hand-held waver flags

Larger custom design one and two poler waver flags

Large text banners featuring messages of support

Foils, surfers and custom tifos’

On behalf of everybody who visits The Mag, we signed up earlier this year to make a modest regular monthly donation to help fund Wor Flags.

If you would like to join us and do a personal individual contribution, then please go HERE, where you can set up a monthly donation (from as little as £1 per month and upwards) to Wor Flags, or a one-off contribution.

The Wor Flags website shows that including The Mag, there are currently 1,301 Newcastle United fans who have committed to a monthly donation to support the displays, great if some other supporters would like to commit as well.

