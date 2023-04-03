Opinion

Why this stupendous victory means more than the Howay 5-0

The thrashing we gave Fergie’s mob on October 20, 1996, was more than memorable, it was unforgettable.

Everything seemed to go right that day, from Darren Peacock’s opener, to the strikes from David Ginola, Les Ferdinand and Alan Shearer, capped off by Philippe Albert’s fantastic coup de grace.

Revenge was in the air, of course, after the agonising failure to win our first Premier League title five months earlier was followed by the humiliating 4-0 Community Shield defeat.

My then boss at the Daily Express gave me a seat for that horrendous match. I should have smelled a rat, because he was an east London boy, a lifelong Hammer who happened to believe Purple Nose was beyond criticism. The view from the old press seats at the old Wembley was superb, though watching a certain Mr Ryan Giggs (whatever happened to him?) totally control the left side of the pitch, was definitely something I would rather have missed.

The Howay 5-0 a couple of months later offered so much but ultimately delivered little more than transitory joy. Within three months Kevin Keegan had resigned and Manchester United retained the Premier League title.

This time if feels different.

We were at a high-water mark in 1996 but the tide was already turning against us.

The Entertainers who had made Newcastle United the most popular team in England would be wilfully neutered by Kenny Dalglish and Ruud Gullit. Sir Bobby Robson did a great job in reviving the club’s fortunes after a tricky first season or two but we never again reached the dizzy heights of Keegan’s first spell as manager.

This time it is different.

Can you imagine, for example, Alexander Isak being sold to balance the books this summer, the way Ferdinand was in 1997 (at the very moment Newcastle United first qualified for the Champions League…)?

Can you imagine any player Eddie Howe wants to retain being shown the door unless that player agitates for a move?

Something is being built in and around St James’ Park that will shake football in this country to its foundations, overthrow the status quo and redraw the map of the beautiful game. Is that enough hyperbole for one sentence?

Seriously, Sunday’s Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 win will, I firmly believe, be viewed not only as the great performance it was, but as a herald of our glorious future.

We more than matched Manchester United for skill and overwhelmed them with desire, determination and durability. I see nothing but kindred spirits in the ranks of Newcastle United, in stark contrast to the prima donnas that litter so many other teams.

Obstacles have been put up by jealous rivals who rightly fear the coming storm, but when an unstoppable force meets an apparently immovable object, the personification of which was Kieran Trippier and Co battering overhyped opponents happy to settle for a draw, I know whom I’m backing.

As another resident of Sussex almost said a while back:

“We’ve come a long, long way together

Through the hard times and the good.

I have to celebrate you, Eddie,

I have to praise you like I should.”

