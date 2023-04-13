Opinion

Why 3 more Newcastle United wins could get Champions League – 4 would make sure

Back on 12 March I had an article published on The Mag, entitled ‘Why 8 more Newcastle United wins should get Champions League – 9 would make sure’

This was ahead of Eddie Howe’s side playing that afternoon against Wolves.

In that article I was pondering just how many Newcastle United wins would it take to guarantee Champions League football?

What kind of form needed in the then final 14 Premier League games for Eddie Howe’s team to finish top four?

I was saying how I had seen a lot of talk about how well other Premier League clubs were supposedly doing, Newcastle’s rivals for a Premier League top four spot.

Was that really true though?

Safe to say that both Arsenal and Man City would finish top four as a minimum, as they battle for the title.

So that Sunday morning (ahead of Newcastle playing Wolves) I was concentrating on the form of the Premier League top four contenders for the other two Champions League places.

This was how the Premier League table looked on that morning of Sunday 12 March 2023:

I listed below the recent run of form for each each club in terms of number of wins in their most recent PL games, then the form over the last 17 Premier League matches in terms of wins for each:

3 wins in last 7 Man U 10 wins in last 17

6 wins in last 12 Tottenham 8 wins in last 17

4 wins in last 10 Liverpool 9 wins in last 17

5 wins in last 12 Newcastle United 9 wins in last 17

5 wins in last 11 Brighton 7 wins in last 17

6 wins in last 12 Fulham 8 wins in last 17

6 wins in last 12 Brentford 7 wins in last 17

3 wins in last 11 Chelsea 4 wins in last 17

As I said at the time, nothing I saw there told me that a Premier League top four place was anything other than in Newcastle United’s own hands.

Those recent formlines showed none of the eight clubs having won more than half of their Premier League matches.

Whilst when it comes to form over the last 17 PL games, only Man U (with 10) had won more than Newcastle United’s 9 since October onwards.

So anyway, what has happened since my article on that Sunday morning ahead of playing Wolves?

Man U – 7 points from a possible 12

Tottenham – 5 points from a possible 9

Liverpool – 2 points from a possible 9

Newcastle United – 15 points from a possible 15

Brighton – 7 points from a possible 12

Fulham – 0 points from a possible 9

Brentford – 5 points from a possible 15

Chelsea – 2 points from a possible 12

I have to confess, that whilst back on 12 March I was confident Newcastle United would still be able to get a Champions League place, winning all of these last five games starting with that Wolves one, is a ‘little’ better than even I imagined!

Whilst since that Sunday morning of 12 March, Newcastle United have picked up 15 points from a possible 15.

Those seven closest rivals (as at 11am on Sunday 12 March), have since then collectively picked up only 28 points from a possible 78.

That has left us with this Premier League table on Thursday (13 April) morning:

So back on the morning of 12 March, Newcastle United had 14 PL matches to play and I was claiming eight wins for a Champions League place and nine to make sure…what is the position now, 32 days later?

Well, looking at what I was claiming / believing then, if you take off those five wins in a row, that would mean Newcastle United now needing three wins for a CL place, four to make sure.

If we say four more wins and say two draws from these remaining nine NUFC matches, that would give us a final total of 70 points.

With such a big goal difference advantage for Newcastle United, Man U would then need at least 15 points from their nine matches to end up higher than NUFC on 70. I’m guessing most of us would think they’d probably do that.

As for the rest?

Tottenham would need 18 points from their last eight PL matches to beat 70 points, so six wins from their last eight. If one of Newcastle’s remaining wins proved to be against Tottenham, that would leave Spurs needing six wins from their other seven matches to get the 18 points. I definitely can’t see them doing that, after playing at St James’ Park on Sunday 23 April, in the following week Tottenham have Man U at home and Liverpool away – a tough schedule.

The likes of Fulham, Chelsea and Brentford have all fallen away, whilst Liverpool would need to win all of their last nine matches to get 71 points. Impossible to see that happening when the scousers have won only four of their last thirteen PL games and only picked up two points from their last possible 12.

Brighton were robbed at Spurs and whilst they have ten games left, they would need 25 points to reach 71, with so many games and an FA Cup semi final distraction v Man U, no way they would get a minimum of eight wins and a draw in their last 10 PL matches.

Aston Villa have been the big climbers in recent times, their last seven games producing six wins and a draw. However, all of those matches against clubs in the bottom half of the Premier League.

They would need to win all of their eight remaining games (including against Newcastle on Saturday!) to reach 71 points, unlikely. Seven of those remaining eight Villa matches are against clubs in the top half of the table, a different proposition to their recent run of opponents.

So if Newcastle United are to need say four wins and two draws from the remaining nine matches, where are they likely to come from.

These are now Newcastle United’s remaining 12 matches:

Home

Tottenham, Southampton, Arsenal, Leicester, Brighton

Away

Villa, Everton, Leeds, Chelsea

These past five wins haven’t been impressive just because of the points, it has also been the way Newcastle played and the greater goal threat. Especially with now both Isak AND Wilson looking dangerous. As well as others such as Willock and Joelinton backing them up on the goals front.

You would be daft to point to any of these remaining nine matches and say that Newcastle United will ‘definitely’ win.

However, at the same time I would say that Newcastle are capable of winning any of these game we have left, including at home to leaders Arsenal. I bet that isn’t a game the Gunners are looking forward to. Newcastle the first to keep a clean sheet away at Arsenal this season, whilst last May, Eddie Howe’s team absolutely battered them when they needed a win to get Champions League football, Arteta himself saying how lucky they had been to only lose 2-0.

A win at Villa would obviously be massive, especially then with Newcastle having five of their last eight games at St James’ Park.

These five most recent victories have certainly put a top four spot in our hands and Eddie Howe will undoubtedly not be allowing an ounce of complacency to set in.

This Newcastle United team / squad have got where they are due to serious hard work on the training pitch and in games, that is what will now get them over the finishing line if they can keep their levels up.

