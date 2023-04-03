Opinion

When the teams were read out I thought it was going to be our day

I popped into the Terminus Club in North Shields instead of going to Tynemouth Club on Sunday morning.

After watching the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United in Tynemouth five weeks ago, I thought a change of routine and scenery might bring the Toon a bit luck.

After a few quick pints I went up to my Ma’s for a natter and a few sherries, before heading hyem for my dinner before the match.

As I mentioned previously, I had been relatively confident all week about us turning Man Utd over.

However, isn’t funny that when a big matchday does eventually come around, a lot of doubts and nervousness still somehow begin to creep in.

I started to think about the Cantona 0-1 in 1996 after we had literally battered them for over an hour.

I thought of some of the injustices I have witnessed against them at both St James’ Park and Old Trafford over many years.

And I thought about Man Utd’s legendary luck spanning many decades.

When the teams were announced I started to get excited again that it was going to be our day.

From the off, Newcastle United were the hungrier side and I thought that it was crucial that we made a breakthrough when we were undoubtedly in the ascendancy.

Little Joe had two great opportunities and he really should have buried the chance that fell to him after De Gea had parried Alexander Isak’s header.

Some of the pre-match doubts were coming back and I began to think of these ‘small margins’ that Eddie and his staff are always trying to instil into the mindsets of the players.

Then Sean Longstaff fizzed in a right foot screamer that I initially thought was destined for the top corner of the net.

Bloody hell, not again, I was beginning to think as the half-time whistle went.

The second half was similar to the first with the Toon taking the game to an average and lacklustre Man Utd side.

Surely something had to give as the time ticked by.

Just after the hour and we finally made the crucial and deserved breakthrough.

A fine goal it was too, with ‘Isak the Rolls Royce’ skipping across the 18 yard box before releasing a slide rule pass to Bruno who was coming in from the right.

His deft chip to the back post was nonchalantly headed back across goal by Allan Saint-Maximin and it was Joe Willock who finally nodded home to atone for his first half misses.

Sitting in my armchair my fists were pumping and my chest began to swell up.

I thought Eddie Howe made some very good substitutions and that it was us who were going to finish the game with a swagger.

This takes some doing when you play a high octane game like this Newcastle United side.

To cap things off perfectly and to put all the anxiousness to bed, it was Callum Wilson who killed the game off from a superb Kieran Trippier free-kick in the 87th minute.

Oh how I love to beat the Salford Reds at St James’ Park and send the gloryhunters back across the Tyne Bridge and over the Pennines with their tails firmly stuck between their legs.

It was also bloody marvelous listening to the fans after the final whistle and coming after the fantastic Wor Flags display before the game, I was bursting with pride.

There are eleven games to go in the Premier League now and every one of them has to be treat like a cup final, both on and off the pitch.

We have our mojo back and Eddie and his team carry the guts, ingredients and determination, to hopefully lead us back into the Promised Land.

HTL

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – Sunday 2 April 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 65, Wilson 88

Man U:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man U 54% (48%) Newcastle 46% (52%)

Total shots were Man U 6 (2) Newcastle 22 (11)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (0) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Man U 4 (1) Newcastle 7 (3)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,268 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Anderson 84), Murphy (Gordon 68), Isak (Wilson 80), Saint-Maximin (Joellinton 68)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Manquillo, Ritchie

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after win against Manchester United – Read HERE)

Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE

United go third! Brilliant performance! Newcastle United 2 Manchester United 0 – Read HERE

