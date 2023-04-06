Opinion

What West Ham fans said before AND after losing 5-1 to Newcastle United

West Ham fans were yet to see their team lose at home in the Premier League in 2023.

A December 2022 loss to Brentford, the last time the Hammers had lost at home in a league match.

Into April and Newcastle United the latest visitors to the London Stadium, with a vital home victory having been achieved against Southampton at the weekend.

This midweek match could have seen West Ham fans and their team move up to twelfth, if getting all three points against Eddie Howe’s side.

Interesting then to see what West Ham fans were saying before Wednesday night’s game AND then after the 5-1 loss to Newcastle United…commenting via their KUMB forum:

PRE-MATCH

‘I’d be perfectly content myself with a boring clean sheet draw.’

‘Fingers crossed we see a bit of a ‘after the lord mayors show’ performance from them (they were celebrating the win over Man Utd like they’d finished the season in top four), a sneaky little home win would be amazing.’

‘I’m expecting an unlikely but comfortable win.’

‘Hopefully the crowd and team are up for it. if you are attending then get behind the team and make some noise as we need a good atmosphere to get the team up for it.

A slow start will kill us but an electric fast start by the hammers might just catch newcastle out.’

‘Newcastle have lost 3 games all year though, they’re ridiculously tough to play against this season.’

‘We’re gonna smash them.

3-0 or 4-0. Nailed on.’

‘We’ll either get rinsed 3 or 4-0 or win with a scrappy 1-0 imo.’

‘I’ll never not believe we can win a home game against Newcastle.

If we approach this one correctly, we could get another massive three points.’

‘Key area could be Bowen v Burn. Geordie lad playing well and pumped up on adrenaline, but I think he is their weakness at the back which we could exploit.’

‘It would be nice if we are holding them with 10 mins to go, do something different and try two up front.’

‘Players like Longstaff, Willock, Murphy, Joelinton, Almiron etc all are poor players on paper (based on previous premier league seasons) but are regular starters for a team battling for the Champions League.

They’re massively punching above their weight, similar to how we were over the last 2 seasons. Good luck to them.’

‘Maybe they were all punching under their weight and are now showing their true ability

Longstaff was always highly rated but lost his way a bit.’

‘They now have very good defenders and dangerous attackers with pace.

Bruno Guimaraes changes that team though. Isak looks like he will too.’

‘I think they will find us a much tougher nut to crack now we have Aguerd and Zouma back.’

‘After the Newcastle Man Utd game the cameras went in changing room. Howe kept going on about how important Wednesdays game was but the players then celebrated like they won a cup, to my eye.

For those who like a bet I would stick it on us.’

‘Newcastle winning against Man U could be a good thing. Overlook us and get punched in the mouth.

Why do we keep seeing their dressing room dances and team talks?’

POST-MATCH

‘Personally, I’d love a Joe Linton and Rice partnership , it would be an awesome midfield pairing . Both strong with stamina but Linton is far superior making runs into dangerous positions and can finish.’

‘You might get it next year…just not in our colours.’

‘What’s most frustrating about last night is Newcastle didn’t even need to try, we handed them the win on a golden platter you could see the disbelief on Moyes face for their 3rd.’

‘Newcastle took this p… out of us. With Callum Wilson as cheerleader.’

‘I question Newcastle’s mindset if they were so excited about beating us they have had a celebratory group photo like that.’

‘Newcastle had two attacks in the first half and scored two goals.’

‘Two attacks, not sure what game you were watching…’

‘Annoying they scored that good fifth goal as before that each goal we conceded was marginally more comical than the one that preceded it. Was hoping their fifth was going to be a wayward backpass rabona or something from Paqueta. Shame it was the one true moment of quality in the night as half the stadium missed it.’

‘I actually thought that was a pretty good game last night, entertaining and the atmosphere was pretty good until they scored straight after half time and killed it.

Despite that, its clearly time for him to go, everyone keeps going on about the 3 goals we gave away but we looked toothless, barely had any chances, the 1 goal we did score was really a mistake from Pope.’

‘We got battered. We were fortunate it was only 5.’

‘On paper, that is probably our best team, with the exception of Antonio over Ings. But that was dreadful from start to finish.

Also, when you look at the Newcastle team, more than a handful of the players were theirs before the money rolled in.

Players like Joelinton look rejuvenated after they looked lost in the PL under Bruce.

Bruno being the real exception here, as I dont think it was too remarkable for a club like Newcastle to sign Trippier, Burn, and Pope.

Eddie Howe has done wonders with these players (even putting them in position to challenge the top 3).’

‘Tbf to Isak, that was a cracking finish after the Fab howler.’

‘Couple of tourists next to me laughing and joking throughout. On Sunday I saw a kid walking about in a Chelsea zip up top.

I really hate that place and it’s got to the point that it’s only tolerable if we are having relative success on the pitch.’

‘I don’t have a problem with the tourists

There was a group of early 20 blokes from America near me yesterday.

All were cheering for West Ham (admittedly not much) and they were good natured and enthusiastic.

Made the occasion a bit more enjoyable truth be told.’

‘Bizarrely, I thought we got off lightly. Newcastle could and should have got 7 or 8.’

‘Just glad I had a case of Stella to wash away the embarrassment.’

‘Newcastle ? No idea if they are that good, we did the damage for them.’

‘Newcastle took the p…, Calum Wilson danced in front of the BML, Tripper hit cross-field passes without really looking which found Allan Saint-Maximim every time.’

‘Howe tearing into his team on the half hour when they are winning 2-0 while ours wander around.’

‘It was a shocking performance and as good as Newcastle are, this wasn’t a Pep Guardiola Man City side. Tonight was a humiliation and the scoreline could have been a lot worse, against a Team with a Squad not too dissimilar to ours.’

‘Newcastle weren’t 5-1 better than us.’

‘They absolutely were.

They were better in every single department and just took the complete pi..

Fabianski made two great saves also. They created more than enough and played more than well enough to deserve that margin of victory. It was a fair scoreline.’

‘They had 18% more possession than us

150 more passes

7% better pass completion

Over twice as many shots

Four times as many shots on target

We got bossed.

That some think we actually had a good show is a damning indictment on how rubbish we’ve been for ages now.’

‘I hate to admit it but at this moment Newcastle are a top team. They battered ManU at the weekend as well, but they didn’t gift them 3 goals like us.’

‘We were totally and utterly outplayed

As an aside, Newcastle are great to watch

No interest in sitting back and defending a lead, mix up the play from the flanks and through the middle, pile men forward and ahead of the ball, and are extremely fit

You can tell they are superbly coached and tbf are a credit to their manager in the way the play, IMHO.’

