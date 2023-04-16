Opinion

What must Rafa Benitez be thinking with these Premier League appointments?

Rafa Benitez turned 63 today (Sunday 16 April 2023).

Was it a happy birthday though?

I think not.

I reckon the multi-trophy winning Spaniard must be looking around the Premier League and thinking what is going on?!!!

These last few weeks seeing a number of strange decisions / appointments, at least from where Rafa Benitez (and myself!) is sitting.

Tottenham – Battling for top four and a Champions League place, giving the job until the end of this season to Cristian Stellini, after sacking Antonio Conte.

Chelsea – In the quarter-finals of the Champions League, giving the job until the end of this season to Frank Lampard, after sacking Graham Potter.

Leicester – Battling to avoid relegation to the Championship, giving the job until the end of this season to Dean Smith.

I’m sorry…but what on earth are they thinking???

Rafa Benitez has an excellent CV and this trio have achieved absolutely nothing in their managerial careers.

Yet it is the Spaniard who is ignored and this lot given key Premier League roles.

This is the Rafa Benitez CV these last twenty or so years, the clubs where he was appointed:

2001 Valencia

2004 Liverpool

2010 Inter Milan

2012 Chelsea

2013 Napoli

2015 Real Madrid

2016 Newcastle United

2019 Dalian

2021 Everton

I honestly feel sorry for Rafa Benitez after getting mixed up with Newcastle United.

I have a (very strong!) feeling that Rafa wouldn’t now be out of work, if he hadn’t agreed to work for Mike Ashley.

He came out of the Real Madrid job and yet agreed to stay at St James’ Park and sign a permanent deal, even though NUFC were in the Championship.

His career has floundered on the rocks of Newcastle United.

He did a great job at NUFC but when Ashley eventually forced him out, no obvious jobs were available at a major European club that appealed to him and so Rafa Benitez went for a bit of an experience in China.

Covid hit in the middle of that and as if things couldn’t get any worse…Rafa ended up next at Everton!

The Everton fans were an absolute disgrace before he even got the job, threats and all the rest, Rafa Benitez was on a hiding to nothing.

It was 16 January 2022 when he eventually parted company with Everton and since then, the now 63 year old manager hasn’t worked again.

I wonder how often Rafa Benitez must think, if only he hadn’t taken the poisoned chalice of the Goodison job and held on, would he have had another (proper) chance at Newcastle United?

Instead, he sees these clowns currently at charge at the likes of Chelsea, Leicester and Tottenham, whilst the multi-trophy winning manager remains out of favour in the Premier League…

