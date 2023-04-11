Opinion

What a VARce!!

Yet again, this past weekend’s Premier League games were overshadowed by ludicrous VAR decisions.

There’s nothing the matter with VAR, just the plonkers using it.

And we shouldn’t be bothered about how long it takes to arrive at a decision, just so long as the correct decision is arrived at.

My solution. Only use VAR when “challenged” to do so by one of the managers.

Allow them (say) two incorrect challenges each per game – it could be in per half or whatever. Reach the limit of incorrect challenges, no more VAR for your team for the rest of the match, so be wary of using them!

THEN. Whichever official has made a controversial decision must face the cameras and justify, and be held accountable for, those decisions.

Have excellent, overage FIFA referees – and they need not be English ones – imagine Pierluigi Collini on the VAR panel!

Also, add ex-pro footballers to help man the VAR desks. Introduce something like three strikes and you’re out, so if you make three wrong VAR calls, you lose the gig.

Also, any challenge must be made within 15 seconds of the incident – or 30 seconds, doesn’t matter – like cricket – which negates any “clear and obvious” debate.

Also, there is no reason why VAR should only be utilised for penalties, goals and red cards.

For example, against West Ham, Emerson had already been booked when he scythed Bruno down, so, because the ref did not give him a yellow, VAR could not examine it, even though it was effectively and potentially a RED card challenge. However, if a challenge by the coach was made – and the foul was then determined to be severe enough to warrant a yellow – which it clearly was, it would have resulted in a red card.

Similarly, in the Forest game, the three Shelvey tackles on Bruno would have resulted in him seeing red.

And it shouldn’t end there.

Cast your mind back to Brighton at St James’ Park last year.

They were awarded a corner, which we could see in the ground – and which was clearly shown in the replay – to have been put out by the Brighton attacker, and they scored from that corner.

The corner decision would almost certainly have been challenged by the Toon bench, as witnessed by the fact that they went ballistic with the 4th official.

Let’s use VAR and let’s use it properly!

In a previous article for The Mag, I advocated an official timekeeper at games and I fully believe that, with a challenge system and a 60 minute stop clock, football would be a far more enjoyable experience and we would be debating football and not referees.

