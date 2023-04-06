News

West Ham star verdict after Newcastle United visit London Stadium – It was criminal

Jarrod Bowen was one of the very few bright spots for West Ham on Wednesday night.

The winger gave Dan Burn a tough time and was top player for the Hammers, although that didn’t take much…

At times not great themselves but Newcastle United played some great football in patches and their finishing was top notch.

As for how West Ham defended on the night: Jarrod Bowen declaring ‘It was criminal…’ pretty much sums up the Hammers keeper and those in front of him, as they crumbled in the face of black and white shirts pressing and getting forward in numbers on a regular basis.

The Premier League table on Thursday morning a sweet sight for Newcastle United fans, not quite so sweet for Jarrod Bowen and everybody else connected to West Ham United.

Jarrod Bowen talking after West Ham 1 Newcastle 5 to the official Hammers site:

“To concede five in a Premier League game, you have shot yourself in the foot straight away.

“We gave them two easy goals to start with but got a goal back and we thought in the second half we could get on the front foot and get after them.

“Of course when they get the third goal, coming back with two goals is difficult, but you have to keep fighting.

“These fans demand so much more than giving up on a football pitch and we demand more of ourselves too.

“It was criminal to concede two more goals on top of it.

“It wasn’t a good performance, it wasn’t a good result, we accept that and hopefully on Saturday we can put it right.

“It’s an embarrassing performance to lose 5-1 at home.

“We accept that, we take it on the chin because we’re out there playing.

“It was a massive game, we knew it was a massive game.

“We knew how important it was and it’s disappointing.

“It’s going to hurt tonight and we’ve got to let it hurt because we’ve got another game on Saturday and we want to turn that hurt into joy.

“Thursday is a new day in preparation for Saturday [away at Fulham], where I know our fans will travel in numbers and make a great noise behind the goal.

“It’s about us showing a performance, winning the game and bouncing back from this.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 1 Newcastle 5 – Wednesday 5 April 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 6,46, Joelinton 13,90, Isak 82

West Ham:

Zouma 40

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 42% (44%) Newcastle 58% (56%)

Total shots were West Ham 7 (6) Newcastle 15 (5)

Shots on target were West Ham 2 (2) Newcastle 8 (2)

Corners were West Ham 7 (4) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 87), Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 85), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Murphy (Willock 64), Wilson (Isak 64), Saint-Maximin (Gordon 64)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Anderson

(Eddie Howe talks about the scoreline and performance – West Ham 1 Newcastle 5 – Read HERE)

(David Moyes with admirable brutal honesty as reflects on 5-1 hammering by Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from West Ham 1 Newcastle 5 – Read HERE)

(West Ham 1 Newcastle 5 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(West Ham 1 Newcastle 5 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(West Ham 1 Newcastle 5 – Capital fun – Read HERE)

