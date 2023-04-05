Opinion

West Ham 1 Newcastle 5 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

West Ham 1 Newcastle 5 – Wednesday 5 April 8pm

What a night!

Racing into a two goal lead with a couple of excellent goals, then the rest of the half nervy and compounded by conceding not long before the break. Making it 3-1 twenty seconds into the second half made any nerves disappear and a very satisfying scoreline by the end.

Nat Seaton:

“A brilliant night in the rain in London.

“I keep thinking this doesn’t usually happen to us but I’m starting to rethink that!

“The start of three away games and it couldn’t have gone any better.

“Some sloppy passing in the first half at times but I’m just being picky 😉

“FIVE goals away from home, a special night that I will remember for a long time. Wish I was going to Brentford…”

David Punton:

“Five star Newcastle blew West Ham to bits.

“We’ve gone there and helped ourselves to three massive points and we can still play better!

“David Moyes outwitted by Eddie Howe as our European push stays on track.

“What a week this has been.

“Here tonight it was Callum Wilson back on fire, fresh from Sunday’s goal he’s added to it.

“A wobble at 1-2 but astonishingly he nets immediately after half time – hey Macarena!

“Two for Joelinton and another for Isak from the bench.

“What a season.”

Greg McPeake:

“I have been saying to my son we were due a big win but didn’t expect it here at West Ham.

“Disappointed not to be at the game.

“Had toyed with going in the home end.

“Apart from the spell before half time we were in total control.

“Burn had a tough game on the left.

“Second half disaster for them gave us the advantage back and there was only going to be one winner.

“Just wish I was there.

“(My son) Chuks went to bed after the Isak goal.”

Jamie Smith:

“Wow that was alright eh?

“First half was actually a bit disjointed with a few stray passes and Bowen tormenting Burn.

“I’m sure everyone feared the worst when Zouma pulled one back at the end of the half.

“Second half opened with an absolute gift and we didn’t look back from there.

“Absolutely classic showing and excellent game management to keep enough back to go again at Brentford.

“In this form there seems to be no stopping us and that top four spot is touching distance now.

“Just got to keep focus.”

Paul Patterson:

“Get in.

“Champions League is on.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“The most complete display of the season.

“That was a team fighting for their lives with some very good players and we’ve buried them.

“I thought Murphy, Botman and Bruno were outstanding but they were all heroes tonight.

“I’m starting to think the top four is very much on.

“But whatever happens lets enjoy this while it lasts!”

GToon:

“Now that’s what I call a good hammering.

“What a team, what a club, what a performance.

“Absolutely fantastic to see us taking our chances and taking the opposition apart.

“It’s been coming for a while and I’m delighted it happened to Karren Brady and her team. Hope they go down.

“And if Declan Rice is looking for a new club…”

Matt Busby Said To Joe Harvey:

“Bazoox has been saying we’ll give someone a hiding for a while now.

“Well, it well and truly came tonight.

“Joelinton, absolutely outstanding.

“I’m trying not to get too carried away but we are bang in form. Bring the last ten games on.”

Brian Standen:

“Watching in a pub in Exeter, only football fan in!

“We score and the pub is suddenly all for WHU!

“Well you were well beaten, from 1st minute to last!

“NUFC are now a seriously good team with bench options as good as any.

“This is only the beginning.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 6,46, Joelinton 13,90, Isak 82

West Ham:

Zouma 40

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 42% (44%) Newcastle 58% (56%)

Total shots were West Ham 7 (6) Newcastle 15 (5)

Shots on target were West Ham 2 (2) Newcastle 8 (2)

Corners were West Ham 7 (4) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 87), Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 85), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Murphy (Willock 64), Wilson (Isak 64), Saint-Maximin (Gordon 64)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Anderson

