Opinion

West Ham 1 Newcastle 5 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after West Ham 1 Newcastle 5.

A game where Newcastle United were by a distance the worthy winners at the final whistle.

However, at times they made hard work of it and created many of their own problems, the finishing though was really good and ensured the right United took all three points.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 6

Still looks terrible with his feet but that’s nothing new.

Really poor for the goal, should be taking anything landing in his six yard box. A couple of good saves though.

Trippier – 9

Fantastic. Didn’t put a foot wrong.

A few vital interceptions too.

Schar – 9

Solid. Had a tough night against Antonio but was flawless.

Fantastic assist too!!

Botman – 7

Little bit of a shaky night at times but solid for the most part.

Burn – 5

Really struggled. Looked like he was blowing after 60 minutes too.

Bruno – 10

Again, best player on the pitch by a million miles.

Controlled the whole game.

In a different league to Rice and Paqueta.

Longstaff – 8

Not his best performance this season but a good one nonetheless.

That probably goes to show just how much he’s improved!

Joelinton – 9

I’d written down 8 originally but he scored two goals!

Has to be a 9 then.

He is so athletic, fit, strong. What a player.

Murphy – 9

The best I’ve seen him play for Newcastle.

He usually does the basics well. Run hard for the team, keep possession, solid defensively, but tonight he looked like a proper PL player.

ASM – 9

Fantastic going forward. Could be a 10!

Not great defensively though and let Burn down at times.

Shouldn’t take away from how great he was going forward.

Felt sorry for him coming off but he’ll start again Saturday!

Wilson – 9

Two goals! Great hold up play. Great shift.

What more could you ask for?

SUBS

Gordon – 8

Brilliant when he came on and was integral in winning the ball back for us for the 4th goal.

Isak – 8

Makes it look so easy.

Willock – 8

Fantastic. Hope he starts Saturday.

Targett – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Manquillo – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Referee – 1

No major decisions but across the general course of the game, for both sides, one of the worst displays I’ve ever seen. Totally incompetent.

West Ham Fans – 0

Embarrassing from start to finish.

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 1 Newcastle 5 – Wednesday 5 April 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 6,46, Joelinton 13,90, Isak 82

West Ham:

Zouma 40

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 42% (44%) Newcastle 58% (56%)

Total shots were West Ham 7 (6) Newcastle 15 (5)

Shots on target were West Ham 2 (2) Newcastle 8 (2)

Corners were West Ham 7 (4) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 87), Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 85), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Murphy (Willock 64), Wilson (Isak 64), Saint-Maximin (Gordon 64)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Anderson

