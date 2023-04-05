Opinion

West Ham 1 Newcastle 5 – Capital fun

West Ham 1 Newcastle 5 – Wednesday 5 April 8pm

A bit of a strange BUT in the end, very enjoyable game.

West Ham started off well and Bruno lucky to see his desperate last gasp clearance come back off Nick Pope’s post in the opening minutes when a mad scramble had ensued in the NUFC box.

However, up the other end and some great skill and a left foot cross from ASM saw Wilson give Fabianski zero chance with his well directed header.

When Schar’s defence splitting ball saw Joelinton coolly round the keeper and VAR intervene to say it WAS onside, this looked like Newcastle on easy street.

However, there then followed a very scrappy rest of the first half when Newcastle kept finding ways to play themselves into trouble and never looked comfortable. Although it may have had a fair bit to do with the rubbish weather as West Ham certainly had issues of their own at the back…

Burn struggled against Bowen and to their credit West Ham didn’t give up when going 2-0 down. You couldn’t argue they didn’t deserve a first half goal when Zouma made it 2-1 from a corner, Pope appearing to take too much notice of Antonio trying to put him off / obstruct him and allowing the cross to go beyond him and Botman lost his man. Probably one of those where you could say West Ham saw a decent corner move produce a goal but NUFC could / should have defended better.

That goal looked to have made it a far more difficult second half than it should have been and only 20 seconds after the break a massive moment. A huge mix up at the back for…West Ham, Murphy getting possession and tapping it to Wilson for a simple finish.

Whatever wind the Hammers had in their sails when coming back out, immediately disappeared and they looked a beaten team.

Newcastle able to relax into a far better second half performance and never looked like giving it up.

The new found strength of the bench was on show again with multiple subs in this busy run of matches.

Alexander Isak taking advantage of more chaos at the back, Fabianski fluffing a clearance and cool as the proverbial cucumber, the Swede lifted it over the keeper and defenders and posed with his hands on his hips before the ball even reached the net. Cool.

A brilliant Bruno pass released Joelinton in the final minute and a very decent left foot cross shot ended up in the far corner.

People predictably moaned when Eddie Howe rotated his team but bringing in Wilson and Joelinton, they each scored twice.

Result!

The newly updated Premier League table now looks (Man U beat Brentford 1-0 at Old Trafford):

What a night and what a season this is proving to be, a 3pm Saturday kick-off looms now at Brentford.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 6,46, Joelinton 13,90, Isak 82

West Ham:

Zouma 40

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 42% (44%) Newcastle 58% (56%)

Total shots were West Ham 7 (6) Newcastle 15 (5)

Shots on target were West Ham 2 (2) Newcastle 8 (2)

Corners were West Ham 7 (4) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 87), Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 85), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Murphy (Willock 64), Wilson (Isak 64), Saint-Maximin (Gordon 64)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Anderson

