We will put together a game plan to go and get a victory at Newcastle United – Ruben Selles

Ruben Selles faces his next challenge at St James’ Park.

A desperate defeat at home to south coast rivals Bournemouth has left them looking all but doomed.

Ruben Selles admitting that this game against Newcastle United is a ‘must win’ as they are six points off safety with only five games to play.

After winning only one of his ten Premier League games in charge of Southampton, Ruben Selles says he ‘will put together a game plan to go and get a victory’ at St James’ Park.

Ruben Selles talks about the challenge of facing Newcastle United:

“They are in a good moment.

“We know, as we also played them in the cup and have faced them three times [in total this season].

“We are going to study what they do and try to put our personality on it.

“Try and apply a good pressure there and try to control the difference with the age and mobility of their front three.

“We will try to find spaces to beat them and we will put together a game plan to go and get a victory [at Newcastle United].

“As we try to do in every game.”

Is this Newcastle United game a must win?

“Of course it is one we must win, more now than ever.

“In the last game [against Newcastle] we started a little bit slow and conceded two quick goals to put us out of the game.

“We cannot make those mistakes again, as it is very difficult to make a comeback if you are behind in the Premier League.

“We have to be brave from the very beginning.

“We have shown that we can cause damage in certain situations.

“We need to go for it.”

How do you pick up the players after losing to Bournemouth [on Thursday night]?

“I think that they have proven they are good enough to win games in the Premier League.

“We have performed against top teams.

“That should be the boost we need to use for this next game.

“We should come in and say we can go against one of the top teams again.

“Everybody should be ready for the challenge.

“It is not an easy situation but everybody will be together.”

