Watch the Eddie Howe Aston Villa Press Conference here

The Eddie Howe Aston Villa Press Conference took place on Friday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking to journalists ahead of Saturday’s match.

Newcastle facing a third away match in a row and after big victories at West Ham and Brentford, NUFC looking to make it six Premier League wins (home and away) in a row.

You can watch this Eddie Howe Aston Villa Press Conference below.

The Head Coach talking about the challenges this match poses but at the same time confident of getting the right result.

A massive game on Saturday but one where Newcastle United can definitely carry on their winning form, if at their best.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to and including 13 May 2023:

Saturday 15 April 2023 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 23 April 2023 – Newcastle v Tottenham (2pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 27 April 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 30 April 2023 – Newcastle v Southampton (2pm)

Sunday 7 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 13 May – Leeds v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

