Videos

Watch official West Ham 1 Newcastle 5 match highlights here – Goals, Goals, Goals

Watch the West Ham 1 Newcastle 2 match highlights below.

A performance that eventually produced a commanding final score.

Newcastle United matching their highest previous away win in the Premier League era.

These official West Ham 1 Newcastle 5 match highlights telling the story of the game.

That final scoreline a little deceptive as it wasn’t quite plain sailing despite going two up in only 13 minutes.

Eddie Howe’s side have played far better this season and not managed this kind of dominant scoreline.

Some great finishing though and fine football at times.

See for yourselves.

Great to see the spirit and togetherness in this Newcastle United team, all credit to Eddie Howe.

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 1 Newcastle 5 – Wednesday 5 April 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 6,46, Joelinton 13,90, Isak 82

West Ham:

Zouma 40

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 42% (44%) Newcastle 58% (56%)

Total shots were West Ham 7 (6) Newcastle 15 (5)

Shots on target were West Ham 2 (2) Newcastle 8 (2)

Corners were West Ham 7 (4) Newcastle 6 (4)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 87), Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 85), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Murphy (Willock 64), Wilson (Isak 64), Saint-Maximin (Gordon 64)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Ritchie, Anderson

