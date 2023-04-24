Videos

Watch official Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 match highlights here – Goals, Goals, Goals

Watch the Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 match highlights below.

A performance that produced a commanding final score.

A final score that could have easily reached double figures if Newcastle had taken other chances and not stepped off the gas to an extent, as the game was closed out.

These official Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 match highlights telling the story of the game.

Eddie Howe’s sent his side out to blow Tottenham away and this was achieved within nine minutes.

Whilst after 21 minutes, Spurs were absolutely demolished.

Some great finishing though and fine football at times. Such intensity.

See for yourselves.

Difficult to select my favourite goal here, a toss of the coin between Murphy’s second, Joelinton’s special goal, plus that Willock pass and Isak finish!

Great to see the spirit and togetherness in this Newcastle United team, all credit to Eddie Howe.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 – Sunday 23 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 2, 9 Joelinton 6, Isak 19, 21, Wilson 67

Tottenham:

Kane 49

Possession was Spurs 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Spurs 11 Newcastle 25

Shots on target were Spurs 3 Newcastle 8

Corners were Spurs 3 Newcastle 9

Crowd: 52,252 (Tottenham 3,000, until the goals started to go in…)

Referee: David Coote

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Manquillo 70), Schar (Lascelles 74), Botman, Burn, Bruno (Gordon 70), Joelinton, Murphy (Almiron 66), Willock, Longstaff, Isak (Wilson 66)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Anderson, Ritchie, Targett

