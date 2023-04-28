Videos

Watch official Everton 1 Newcastle 4 match highlights here – Goals, Goals, Goals AND Alexander Isak

Watch the Everton 1 Newcastle 4 match highlights below.

A performance of real grit in the first half and growing quality, which then exploded into outstanding football and goals in the second half.

A final score that could have easily got so much worse for the rapidly sinking blues.

These official Everton 1 Newcastle 4 match highlights telling the story of the game.

Callum Wilson taking his goal ever so well in the first half, after Joelinton once again burst into the box and the opposition keeper couldn’t hold his shot.

However, in the second half it became a bit of a goal of the month (season?) competition.

Willock’s run and beautiful clipped cross for Joelinton to head home, was a thing of beauty.

Wilson’s second and Newcastle’s third was an outside of the box curled / powered into the top corner.

Then we have Alexander Isak.

Astonishing.

His mesmerising dribbling past half the Everton team (some of them twice!) was breathtaking and then his ball across to Murphy was sublime. Jacob Murphy laughing out loud at the outrageousness of Isak I reckon, as he scored from a yard out. If ever a goal should be credited to the creator and not the one who got the final touch, it is this one.

See for yourselves.

Great to see the spirit and togetherness in this Newcastle United team, all credit to Eddie Howe.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Everton 1 Newcastle 4 – Thursday 27 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 28, 75 Joelinton 72, Murphy 81

Everton:

McNeil 80

(In brackets the half-time stats)

Possession was Everton 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Everton 13 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Everton 5 Newcastle 9

Corners were Everton 3 Newcastle 14

Referee: Andre Marriner

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 68), Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 68), Willock (Anderson 87), Longstaff (Isak 74), Wilson (Gordon 87)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Ritchie, Lascelles, Manquillo

