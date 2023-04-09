Videos

Watch official Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 match highlights here – The goals and the ‘odd’ contentious decision…

Watch the Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 match highlights below.

A real game of two halves.

Brentford bossing things in the opening 45 and deservedly leading after a dominant half, even though that goal came from a woeful penalty decision that VAR official Darren England and referee Chris Kavanagh somehow conspired to make happen.

However, a totally different case after the break.

A very different Newcastle United putting on a superb second half display, with key to it, Eddie Howe’s half-time double substitution and change of tactics / formation.

These official Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 match highlights telling the story of the game.

That final scoreline in the end a fair reflection of the entire 90 minutes.

If the atrocious decisions by the match officials had ended up costing Newcastle United crucial points, it would have been tough to take.

See for yourselves.

Great to see the character in this Newcastle United team, all credit to Eddie Howe and his players.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 8 April 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Raya 54 OG, Isak 61

Brentford:

Toney 45+1 pen,

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Brentford 41% (36%) Newcastle 59% (64%)

Total shots were Brentford 12 (6) Newcastle 10 (2)

Shots on target were Brentford 6 (3) Newcastle 4 (0)

Corners were Brentford 6 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Crowd: 17,107 (NUFC 1,700)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff (Gordon 45, Ritchie 90+5))), Joelinton, Murphy (Wilson 45), Willock (Anderson 87), Isak (Lascelles 87)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Manquillo

