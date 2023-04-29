News

Watch Newcastle v Southampton Live TV – These global channel listings for Sunday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Southampton Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Sunday (2pm (UK) kick-off).

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to make it eight wins in nine games, which would guarantee NUFC remaining in third place in the table.

Global listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Algeria TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Angola DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Anguilla Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv

Argentina Star+

Aruba Csport.tv

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Sport 5/HD, Sky Go

Bahamas Csport.tv

Bahrain TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Barbados Csport.tv

Belgium Play Sports, Play Sports 4

Belize Paramount+

Benin SuperSport Variety 2

Bolivia Star+

Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport 2 Serbia, Moja TV

Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Brazil Star+, ESPN2, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro

British Virgin Islands Csport.tv

Brunei Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Burkina Faso DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Burundi DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Cameroon SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Canada fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Cayman Islands Csport.tv

Central African Republic SuperSport Variety 2

Chad DStv Now, TOD, SuperSport Variety 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Chile Star+

China QQ Sports Live, Migu, iQiyi

Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Colombia Star+

Comoros SuperSport Variety 2

Congo DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Congo DR SuperSport Variety 2

Costa Rica Paramount+

Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Croatia Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Cyprus Nova Sports Start

Czech Republic Canal+ Sport 2, Skylink

Denmark Viaplay Denmark

Djibouti beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Variety 2, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, DStv Now

Dominica Csport.tv

Dominican Republic Csport.tv, Paramount+

Ecuador Star+

Egypt beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

El Salvador Paramount+

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Eritrea SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Estonia Viaplay Estonia

Ethiopia SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Fiji Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay

France MULTISPORTS 3

Gabon SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Gambia SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Germany WOW, Sky Sport 5/HD, Sky Go

Ghana SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Greece Nova Sports Start

Grenada Csport.tv

Guatemala Paramount+

Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Honduras Paramount+

Hong Kong Now E, Now Player, 623 Now Premier League 3

Iceland SíminnSport 2

India JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia Vidio, Moji

Iran TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

Jamaica Csport.tv

Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

Kenya SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Kiribati Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

Latvia Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lesotho SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania

Macau iQiyi

Madagascar DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Malawi DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Malaysia sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Mali SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Malta TSN8 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Mauritania beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, SuperSport Variety 2, TOD, DStv Now

Mauritius DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Mayotte SuperSport Variety 2

Mexico Paramount+

Montenegro Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Montserrat Csport.tv

Morocco TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mozambique SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Myanmar Skynet Myanmar

Namibia DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Nauru Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Nicaragua Paramount+

Niger DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Nigeria SuperSport Variety 2

Niue Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

North Macedonia MaxTV Go, Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Norway Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 2

Oman TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Palau Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Palestine beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

Panama Paramount+, Csport.tv

Paraguay Star+

Peru Star+

Poland Viaplay Poland

Portugal Eleven Sports EXTRA

Qatar beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Reunion SuperSport Variety 2

Romania Prima Play

Rwanda SuperSport Variety 2

Saint Helena SuperSport Variety 2

Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv

Saint Lucia Csport.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv

Samoa Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Variety 2

Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Serbia Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Seychelles DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, Csport.tv

Sierra Leone SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Singapore StarHub TV+, 224 Hub Premier 4

Slovakia Canal+ Sport 2, Skylink

Slovenia Arena Sport 2 Slovenia

Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Somalia beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, SuperSport Variety 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv App

South Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

Spain DAZN, DAZN 4

Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, SuperSport Variety 2

Swaziland SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Sweden V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden

Syria TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Tanzania DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Thailand True Premier Football HD 3

Togo SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Tonga Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv

Tunisia TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Turkey beIN CONNECT Turkey

Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv

Tuvalu Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

United Arab Emirates beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United States Peacock

Uruguay Star+

Vanuatu Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Venezuela Star+

Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

Zambia SuperSport Variety 2

Zimbabwe SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Southampton live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

