Watch Newcastle v Southampton Live TV – These global channel listings for Sunday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Southampton Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Sunday (2pm (UK) kick-off).
Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to make it eight wins in nine games, which would guarantee NUFC remaining in third place in the table.
Global listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Algeria TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Angola DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Anguilla Csport.tv
Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv
Argentina Star+
Aruba Csport.tv
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Sport 5/HD, Sky Go
Bahamas Csport.tv
Bahrain TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Barbados Csport.tv
Belgium Play Sports, Play Sports 4
Belize Paramount+
Benin SuperSport Variety 2
Bolivia Star+
Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport 2 Serbia, Moja TV
Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Brazil Star+, ESPN2, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro
British Virgin Islands Csport.tv
Brunei Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Burkina Faso DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Burundi DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Cameroon SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Canada fuboTV Canada
Cape Verde DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Cayman Islands Csport.tv
Central African Republic SuperSport Variety 2
Chad DStv Now, TOD, SuperSport Variety 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Chile Star+
China QQ Sports Live, Migu, iQiyi
Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ
Colombia Star+
Comoros SuperSport Variety 2
Congo DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Congo DR SuperSport Variety 2
Costa Rica Paramount+
Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Croatia Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Cyprus Nova Sports Start
Czech Republic Canal+ Sport 2, Skylink
Denmark Viaplay Denmark
Djibouti beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Variety 2, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, DStv Now
Dominica Csport.tv
Dominican Republic Csport.tv, Paramount+
Ecuador Star+
Egypt beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
El Salvador Paramount+
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Eritrea SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Estonia Viaplay Estonia
Ethiopia SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Fiji Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay
France MULTISPORTS 3
Gabon SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Gambia SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Germany WOW, Sky Sport 5/HD, Sky Go
Ghana SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Greece Nova Sports Start
Grenada Csport.tv
Guatemala Paramount+
Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Guinea-Bissau DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Honduras Paramount+
Hong Kong Now E, Now Player, 623 Now Premier League 3
Iceland SíminnSport 2
India JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia Vidio, Moji
Iran TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3
Jamaica Csport.tv
Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3
Kenya SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Kiribati Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3
Latvia Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lesotho SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD
Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania
Macau iQiyi
Madagascar DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Malawi DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Malaysia sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Mali SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Malta TSN8 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ
Mauritania beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, SuperSport Variety 2, TOD, DStv Now
Mauritius DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Mayotte SuperSport Variety 2
Mexico Paramount+
Montenegro Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Montserrat Csport.tv
Morocco TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mozambique SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Myanmar Skynet Myanmar
Namibia DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Nauru Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ
Nicaragua Paramount+
Niger DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Nigeria SuperSport Variety 2
Niue Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ
North Macedonia MaxTV Go, Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Norway Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 2
Oman TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Palau Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Palestine beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3
Panama Paramount+, Csport.tv
Paraguay Star+
Peru Star+
Poland Viaplay Poland
Portugal Eleven Sports EXTRA
Qatar beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Reunion SuperSport Variety 2
Romania Prima Play
Rwanda SuperSport Variety 2
Saint Helena SuperSport Variety 2
Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv
Saint Lucia Csport.tv
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv
Samoa Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Variety 2
Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Serbia Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Seychelles DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, Csport.tv
Sierra Leone SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Singapore StarHub TV+, 224 Hub Premier 4
Slovakia Canal+ Sport 2, Skylink
Slovenia Arena Sport 2 Slovenia
Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ
Somalia beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD, SuperSport Variety 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
South Africa SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv App
South Sudan DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3
Spain DAZN, DAZN 4
Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, SuperSport Variety 2
Swaziland SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Sweden V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden
Syria TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Tanzania DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Thailand True Premier Football HD 3
Togo SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Tonga Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv
Tunisia TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Turkey beIN CONNECT Turkey
Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv
Tuvalu Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ
Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
United Arab Emirates beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United States Peacock
Uruguay Star+
Vanuatu Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Venezuela Star+
Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD
Zambia SuperSport Variety 2
Zimbabwe SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
