Watch Brentford v Newcastle Live TV – The global channel listings for Saturday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Brentford v Newcastle Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (3pm (UK) kick-off).
Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to make it five wins in a row, which would guarantee keeping NUFC in third place in the table.
Global listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:
Algeria TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Angola SuperSport Action Africa
Anguilla Csport.tv
Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv
Argentina Star+
Aruba Csport.tv
Australia Optus Sport
Bahamas Csport.tv
Bahrain beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Barbados Csport.tv
Belize Paramount+
Benin SuperSport Action Africa
Bolivia Star+
Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TV, Arena Sport 4 Serbia
Botswana SuperSport Action Africa
Brazil Star+
British Virgin Islands Csport.tv
Brunei Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2
Burkina Faso SuperSport Action Africa
Burundi SuperSport Action Africa
Cameroon SuperSport Action Africa
Canada fuboTV Canada
Cape Verde SuperSport Action Africa
Cayman Islands Csport.tv
Central African Republic SuperSport Action Africa
Chad beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, SuperSport Action Africa
Chile Star+
China Migu, QQ Sports Live, iQiyi
Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOW
Colombia Star+
Comoros SuperSport Action Africa
Congo SuperSport Action Africa
Congo DR SuperSport Action Africa
Costa Rica Paramount+
Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport Action Africa
Croatia Arena Sport 10 Croatia
Cyprus Cytavision Sports 7, Cytavision on the Go
Czech Republic Skylink, Canal+ Sport 4
Denmark TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark
Djibouti beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, SuperSport Action Africa
Dominica Csport.tv
Dominican Republic Paramount+, Csport.tv
Ecuador Star+
Egypt TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
El Salvador Paramount+
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Action Africa
Eritrea SuperSport Action Africa
Estonia Viaplay Estonia
Ethiopia SuperSport Action Africa
Fiji Sky Sport NOW
Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay
France MULTISPORTS 2
Gabon SuperSport Action Africa
Gambia SuperSport Action Africa
Ghana SuperSport Action Africa
Greece Nova Sports 4
Grenada Csport.tv
Guatemala Paramount+
Guinea SuperSport Action Africa
Guinea-Bissau SuperSport Action Africa
Honduras Paramount+
Hong Kong Now E, 623 Now Premier League 3, Now Player
India Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia Vidio
Iran TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
Jamaica Csport.tv
Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
Kenya SuperSport Action Africa
Kiribati Sky Sport NOW
Kuwait TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Latvia Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lesotho SuperSport Action Africa
Liberia SuperSport Action Africa
Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania
Macau iQiyi
Madagascar SuperSport Action Africa
Malawi SuperSport Action Africa
Malaysia sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2
Mali SuperSport Action Africa
Malta TSN8 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOW
Mauritania beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, SuperSport Action Africa
Mauritius SuperSport Action Africa
Mayotte SuperSport Action Africa
Mexico Paramount+
Montenegro Arena Sport 4 Serbia
Montserrat Csport.tv
Morocco beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Mozambique SuperSport Action Africa
Myanmar Skynet Myanmar
Namibia SuperSport Action Africa
Nauru Sky Sport NOW
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand Sky Sport NOW, SkySports Pop-Up
Nicaragua Paramount+
Niger SuperSport Action Africa
Nigeria SuperSport Action Africa
Niue Sky Sport NOW
North Macedonia MaxTV Go, Arena Sport 4 Serbia
Norway V Sport Premier League 1, Viaplay Norway
Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
Palau Sky Sport NOW
Palestine beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Panama Paramount+, Csport.tv
Paraguay Star+
Peru Star+
Poland Viaplay Poland
Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
Reunion SuperSport Action Africa
Romania Prima Play
Rwanda SuperSport Action Africa
Saint Helena SuperSport Action Africa
Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv
Saint Lucia Csport.tv
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv
Samoa Sky Sport NOW
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Action Africa
Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal SuperSport Action Africa
Serbia Arena Sport 4 Serbia
Seychelles Csport.tv, SuperSport Action Africa
Sierra Leone SuperSport Action Africa
Singapore StarHub TV+, 223 Hub Premier 3
Slovakia Skylink, Canal+ Sport 4
Slovenia Arena Sport 2 Slovenia
Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOW
Somalia SuperSport Action Africa, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
South Africa SuperSport Action, SuperSport Action Africa, DStv App
South Sudan beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Spain DAZN
Sudan beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Action Africa, TOD
Swaziland SuperSport Action Africa
Sweden Viaplay Sweden
Syria TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Taiwan eltaott.tv
Tanzania SuperSport Action Africa
Thailand True Premier Football HD 3
Togo SuperSport Action Africa
Tonga Sky Sport NOW
Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv
Tunisia TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Turkey beIN CONNECT Turkey
Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv
Tuvalu Sky Sport NOW
Uganda SuperSport Action Africa
United Arab Emirates TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
United States Peacock
Uruguay Star+
Vanuatu Sky Sport NOW
Venezuela Star+
Vietnam VieON, K+ LIFE
Yemen TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Zambia SuperSport Action Africa
Zimbabwe SuperSport Action Africa
