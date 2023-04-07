News

Watch Brentford v Newcastle Live TV – The global channel listings for Saturday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Brentford v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (3pm (UK) kick-off).

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to make it five wins in a row, which would guarantee keeping NUFC in third place in the table.

Global listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Algeria TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Angola SuperSport Action Africa

Anguilla Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv

Argentina Star+

Aruba Csport.tv

Australia Optus Sport

Bahamas Csport.tv

Bahrain beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Barbados Csport.tv

Belize Paramount+

Benin SuperSport Action Africa

Bolivia Star+

Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TV, Arena Sport 4 Serbia

Botswana SuperSport Action Africa

Brazil Star+

British Virgin Islands Csport.tv

Brunei Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2

Burkina Faso SuperSport Action Africa

Burundi SuperSport Action Africa

Cameroon SuperSport Action Africa

Canada fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde SuperSport Action Africa

Cayman Islands Csport.tv

Central African Republic SuperSport Action Africa

Chad beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, SuperSport Action Africa

Chile Star+

China Migu, QQ Sports Live, iQiyi

Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOW

Colombia Star+

Comoros SuperSport Action Africa

Congo SuperSport Action Africa

Congo DR SuperSport Action Africa

Costa Rica Paramount+

Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport Action Africa

Croatia Arena Sport 10 Croatia

Cyprus Cytavision Sports 7, Cytavision on the Go

Czech Republic Skylink, Canal+ Sport 4

Denmark TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Djibouti beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, SuperSport Action Africa

Dominica Csport.tv

Dominican Republic Paramount+, Csport.tv

Ecuador Star+

Egypt TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

El Salvador Paramount+

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Action Africa

Eritrea SuperSport Action Africa

Estonia Viaplay Estonia

Ethiopia SuperSport Action Africa

Fiji Sky Sport NOW

Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay

France MULTISPORTS 2

Gabon SuperSport Action Africa

Gambia SuperSport Action Africa

Ghana SuperSport Action Africa

Greece Nova Sports 4

Grenada Csport.tv

Guatemala Paramount+

Guinea SuperSport Action Africa

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport Action Africa

Honduras Paramount+

Hong Kong Now E, 623 Now Premier League 3, Now Player

India Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia Vidio

Iran TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Iraq beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

Jamaica Csport.tv

Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

Kenya SuperSport Action Africa

Kiribati Sky Sport NOW

Kuwait TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Latvia Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lesotho SuperSport Action Africa

Liberia SuperSport Action Africa

Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania

Macau iQiyi

Madagascar SuperSport Action Africa

Malawi SuperSport Action Africa

Malaysia sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2

Mali SuperSport Action Africa

Malta TSN8 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOW

Mauritania beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, SuperSport Action Africa

Mauritius SuperSport Action Africa

Mayotte SuperSport Action Africa

Mexico Paramount+

Montenegro Arena Sport 4 Serbia

Montserrat Csport.tv

Morocco beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Mozambique SuperSport Action Africa

Myanmar Skynet Myanmar

Namibia SuperSport Action Africa

Nauru Sky Sport NOW

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand Sky Sport NOW, SkySports Pop-Up

Nicaragua Paramount+

Niger SuperSport Action Africa

Nigeria SuperSport Action Africa

Niue Sky Sport NOW

North Macedonia MaxTV Go, Arena Sport 4 Serbia

Norway V Sport Premier League 1, Viaplay Norway

Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

Palau Sky Sport NOW

Palestine beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Panama Paramount+, Csport.tv

Paraguay Star+

Peru Star+

Poland Viaplay Poland

Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

Reunion SuperSport Action Africa

Romania Prima Play

Rwanda SuperSport Action Africa

Saint Helena SuperSport Action Africa

Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv

Saint Lucia Csport.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv

Samoa Sky Sport NOW

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Action Africa

Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal SuperSport Action Africa

Serbia Arena Sport 4 Serbia

Seychelles Csport.tv, SuperSport Action Africa

Sierra Leone SuperSport Action Africa

Singapore StarHub TV+, 223 Hub Premier 3

Slovakia Skylink, Canal+ Sport 4

Slovenia Arena Sport 2 Slovenia

Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOW

Somalia SuperSport Action Africa, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

South Africa SuperSport Action, SuperSport Action Africa, DStv App

South Sudan beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Spain DAZN

Sudan beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Action Africa, TOD

Swaziland SuperSport Action Africa

Sweden Viaplay Sweden

Syria TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Taiwan eltaott.tv

Tanzania SuperSport Action Africa

Thailand True Premier Football HD 3

Togo SuperSport Action Africa

Tonga Sky Sport NOW

Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv

Tunisia TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Turkey beIN CONNECT Turkey

Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv

Tuvalu Sky Sport NOW

Uganda SuperSport Action Africa

United Arab Emirates TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

United States Peacock

Uruguay Star+

Vanuatu Sky Sport NOW

Venezuela Star+

Vietnam VieON, K+ LIFE

Yemen TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Zambia SuperSport Action Africa

Zimbabwe SuperSport Action Africa

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Brentford v Newcastle live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

